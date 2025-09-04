Chiefs Blank Sky Carp 5-0

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - Mason Molina turned in his second gem in the span of a week and the Peoria offense rode a big inning to a 5-0 shutout win on Wednesday at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit.

Molina, who punched a career high nine batters on August 27 against South Bend, picked up where he left off on Wednesday. The southpaw retired the first seven Beloit batters he faced, striking out four. The Sky Carp pushed runners to second base in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but Molina never blinked. He twirled five scoreless innings to lower his Chiefs ERA to 2.08. Molina will finish his 2025 campaign with a 12-inning scoreless streak dating back to August 20.

Peoria did much of their heavy lifting in the fourth inning on Wednesday. The Chiefs sent all nine batters to the plate and scored four times. Jesus Baez got the scoring started with an RBI single into center. Deniel Ortiz, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, then doubled to put men at second and third. Later in the inning, a fielding error by Beloit first baseman Echedry Vargas allowed Baez to trot in from third and extend the Peoria lead to 2-0. An RBI fielder's choice from Tre Richardson gave the Chiefs a 3-0 edge. Then, an RBI knock from Anyelo Encarnacion capped the scoring and gave Peoria a 4-0 bulge.

The run support was more than enough. Jose Davila, who spent the majority of the year in the rotation, worked 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen.

In the top of the eighth, it was Baez tacked on the insurance tally. He launched a two-strike pitch over the left field wall and into the Peoria bullpen to make it a 5-0 score. For Baez, it was his third homer with the Chiefs and his 13th High-A long ball.

The only question that remained was the final score. Jawilme Ramirez recorded the final two outs in the eighth but loaded the bases in the ninth. He got out of the jam and preserved the shutout by getting Wilfredo Lara to pop out to end the game. It was the third shutout win of the year for the Chiefs and their seventh win in their last eight tries.

The series continues Thursday from Beloit. Braden Davis will make his final start of the year for Peoria. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.