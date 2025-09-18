Chiefs, Dozer Park to Begin Major Install of New Playing Surface

Published on September 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Dozer Park, the downtown home of the Peoria Chiefs since 2002, will undergo a significant renovation starting Monday, September 22, with the installation of a new playing surface.

The project will be led by East Peoria-based Turf Solutions. Wilson Services of Central Illinois, the official field naming rights partner of Dozer Park, will also oversee the construction.

Work will begin on Monday at 7:00 a.m. with the removal of Dozer Park's current sod. It is estimated that crews will remove the equivalent of 150 semi-truck loads of materials, the eqivalent of nearly 100,000 square feet of sod.

In total, the Chiefs anticipate about 600 tons of new sod will grace the playing surface. Additionally, the project will require 350 tons of warning track material and 300 tons of infield dirt. Underneath the surface, Dozer Park will also implement a new irrigation system to revitalize the day-to-day watering capabilities of the field. Commercial Irrigation of East Peoria will oversee the installation.

The new Dozer Park sod is a HGT hybrid blend. A Kentucky bluegrass sod mix, it is known for its durability. The sod was grown in the state of Illinois by Payne Sod Farm in Manteno. All dirt materials will come from DuraEdge, the official infield playing surface of Minor League Baseball.

As part of the undertaking, local residents should expect occasional road closures on Adams Street to allow for work crews to safely transport materials in and out. The club anticipates the major field redo to be complete by Thanksgiving. The total cost of the project came in at just under $1 million and is phase three of recent renovations at Dozer Park. In previous seasons, the Chiefs have installed new LED stadium lights, overhauled the home and road clubhouses, expanded the Dozer Park weight room, added a batting cage beyond center field and extended safety netting throughout the ballpark.

"This is a big milestone for Dozer Park and for baseball in the city of Peoria," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "The new surface represents our commitment to providing the best on-field product for our players, staff and fans. This a great addition not only for the Chiefs, but for Bradley University baseball and local high school teams around the state."

Ben Wilson, President of Wilson Services, agrees.

"We are excited to work alongside Turf Solutions and the Peoria Chiefs in this endeavor," said Wilson. "A new playing field not only enhances playability and aesthetic, but also provides a major-league feel."

Updates on the field's progress can be seen on the Peoria Chiefs social media platforms, as well as on peoriachiefs.com.

TICKET INFORMATION: Season tickets for the 2026 campaign are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets by calling (309) 680-4000. Packages for the upcoming season start as low as $95. Fans who renew their seats or purchase a new plan by Tuesday, September 30 are automatically entered into a raffle for four tickets to the Cardinals 2026 home opener at Busch Stadium.







Midwest League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.