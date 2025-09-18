Micah Gerhart Named Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - 2025 Fort Wayne TinCaps Head Athletic Trainer Micah Gerhart has been named the 2025 Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year, the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) announced Wednesday.

The PBATS Minor League Baseball awards are given annually to one member of each of the 14 leagues in Minor League Baseball, as well as a Minor League Coordinator and Latin American Coordinator of the Year. With the award, Gerhart is eligible to be named the PBATS Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year.

"This award wouldn't be possible without the support of my associate Tomo Hyodo and the support of the TinCaps coaching staff and front office," Gerhart said. "I am blessed to be surrounded and supported by amazing coworkers."

Gerhart, in his first season with the TinCaps, brought an extended resume to Fort Wayne following a season in the Padres' Dominican Summer League teams and seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles. A graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, Gerhart was a part of the Eagles staff that won Super Bowl LII in 2018.

"As President of PBATS, it is a privilege to honor the Minor League Athletic Trainers of the Year for the 2025 season," said Nick Kenney, PBATS President. "This year's winners represent the very best of our profession-bringing unmatched dedication, expertise, and care to their athletes every single day. Their impact on player health and performance is immeasurable, and they embody the standard of excellence that defines PBATS. We are tremendously proud of their achievements and the role they play in advancing the game."

The award makes it four consecutive seasons that a San Diego Padres athletic trainer has won their respective league's accolade.

