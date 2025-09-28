Garrett Hawkins Named Padres Minor League Pitcher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps right-handed pitcher Garrett Hawkins has been named the San Diego Padres' organizational Minor League Pitcher of the Year, the Padres announced Sunday.

Hawkins returned to the mound on opening weekend, making his first appearance on April 5 in 702 days following Tommy John Surgery. The No. 18 Padres prospect according to MLB.com, Hawkins ended the season tied for second in the Midwest League in wins (8), sixth in saves (8), and ranked 10th in strikeouts amongst relievers (60).

Amongst MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Hawkins ranked first in batting average against (.116) and second in ERA (1.43) and strikeout percentage (37.0%). Through eight July appearances, he struck out 18 of the 38 batters he faced (47.4%), not allowing a walk while giving up three hits.

From April 27 until his promotion to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1, Hawkins did not allow a run for 34 consecutive innings (26 appearances), the longest scoreless innings and appearances streak in Fort Wayne franchise history. Finishing at 38 consecutive innings, it ended as the longest scoreless innings streak in Minor League Baseball since at least 2005.

"It means a lot," Hawkins said on the record. "Throwing, you don't totally think about it, just another day to get three outs or as many as the team needs, but it's really cool to have that done."

Across two levels, the Biggar, Canada native struck out 80 compared to 23 walks in 45 appearances and allowed 10 earned runs in 60 innings pitched. Hawkins ended second in the Padres farm system in both wins (9) and saves (10).

It is the third consecutive year that a TinCap has received this honor, with Henry Baez (2024) and Robby Snelling (2023) having won previous accolades.

