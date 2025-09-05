Lasko Promoted to Triple-A

Published on September 4, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (25-37, 61-67) announce the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Outfielder Ryan Lasko is promoted to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League

Lasko, 23, was originally drafted from Rutgers in the second round in 2023, distinguishing himself in Lansing through his speed, power, and a series of amazing catches in center field. He batted .241/.359/.339 in 72 games with the Lugnuts, hitting five home runs and stealing 12 bases. This is his first trip to Triple-A.

Lansing's roster now has 27 active players, one player on the Injured List and one player on the Temporarily Inactive List.

The Lugnuts play the third game in a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons tonight at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.