Fore: Four-Day Grand River Country Club Returns at Jackson® Field™ September 18-21

LANSING, Mich. - Set your tee time now for an individual or foursome! The Grand River County Club at Jackson® Field™ returns for a special four-day Fall session from Thursday, September 18, through Sunday, September 21.

Work your way around the 360° concourse with the nine-hole, 27-shot course, featuring special Fall rates:

- Glow Golf: $25 per individual, $80 per foursome; 8-10:30 p.m., Sept. 18-20.

- Day Golf: $15 per individual, $50 per foursome; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 20-21.

The overall champion will receive the coveted Grand River Country Club red blazer, championship trophy, and a certificate for a night in the owner's suite during a 2026 Lugnuts game.

Tee times may be reserved at the Lansing Lugnuts' website at milb.com/lansing/ballpark/golf; please arrive 15-20 minutes before your reservation to check in. Golf balls are provided, but golfers are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Only 9-irons and wedges are allowed. Food and drink specials are available along the concourse.

All golfers will receive a $10 X-Golf gift card, a 2026 Lugnuts flex ticket voucher, and coupons to Goodfellas, Taco Bell and Oat-ly Oat Milk. All participants may further register to win gift baskets to Texas Roadhouse and Back Nine Golf, gift certificates to Groesbeck Golf Course, and pin flags autographed by PGA and LIV Golf stars.

Hole-in-one prizing includes limited edition pint glasses and golf gift certificates.

Earn Bonus Points by wearing a Lugnuts Hat, wearing collegiate gear, and bringing a non-perishable food item for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

