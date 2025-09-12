Minton Tosses 'Caps to Championship Series, 4-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps secured their spot in the 2025 Midwest League Championship series with a 4-0 shutout over the Lake County Captains in front of their biggest crowd in recorded playoff history, 7,631 fans strong, Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps advance to the Midwest League Championship series for the first time since 2015 after collecting a record 94th win in the shutout of Lake County. Whitecaps starter Hayden Minton enjoyed his best outing of the season, tossing six scoreless/hitless innings, while catcher Bennett Lee added the swing of the night, spiking a two-run double off the left field wall to help West Michigan clinch the East Division Title.

Neither team was able to strike in the first three innings before West Michigan finally broke through with four runs in the fourth, featuring an RBI single from Garrett Pennington and a two-run double from Lee, taking the 4-0 advantage. The Whitecaps threatened in the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs before third baseman Izaac Pacheco popped out to end the frame, keeping the lead at 4-0. Minton was pulled after six scoreless innings when the bullpen picked up where he left off, as relievers Dariel Fregio, Carlos Lequerica, and Moises Rodriguez combined for three scoreless frames with five strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the 4-0 shutout and send West Michigan to the Midwest League Championship series.

The Whitecaps sweep the Lake County Captains, winning the first two games of the series. Minton (1-0) collects the victory for West Michigan while Lake County starting pitcher Caden Favors (0-1) suffers the loss, allowing four runs through 3.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps are two wins away from collecting their seventh Midwest League Title, and the pitching staff is a huge reason for it, allowing just two runs while adding 19 strikeouts through 18 innings pitched in the two wins over Lake County. Meanwhile, Lequerica collected the first immaculate inning of any Whitecaps pitcher this season, striking out all three hitters he faced in the eighth.

The 'Caps return to LMCU Ballpark to host Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series on Thursday, September 11, at 6:35 pm against the Lake County Captains.







