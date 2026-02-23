The Whitecaps Fan Food Vote Is Underway

Published on February 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI  - The West Michigan Whitecaps are giving fans a chance to select the next big concession item to hit the stands at LMCU Ballpark with their annual Fan Food Vote.

Five finalists were chosen by the Whitecaps Deliciousness Committee from a slew of fan submissions that ranged from fun and quirky, to mouthwatering, to head-scratching. "Every year our fans bring the creativity to this competition and come up with ideas from way out of left field," said Whitecaps Director of Marketing Ben Love. "This year was certainly no exception."

The Final Five dishes for the 2026 season that fans can vote on are:

The Mac Bat:

Take a swing with the Mac Bat: a sweet, sweet waffle cone filled with mouth-watering Mac & Cheese and tender pulled pork, topped off with a more-than-generous drizzle of BBQ sauce. We'll volunteer to be the all-time Designated Hitter with this bat in-hand.

The Fried Pickle Quesadilla:

Dill us in on this unique spin to our classic quesadilla! Perfectly-fried pickle chips piled high and folded into a golden-brown flour tortilla, surrounded by ooey-gooey melted pepper jack cheese with a side of ranch for dipping! This dish is going to brine bright like a tasty and crunchy star!

The Pig Ear:

Franky the Swimmin' Pig better watch out, because the Pig Ear could be coming to LMCU Ballpark! It takes our Elephant Ears, and then tops them with succulent pulled pork, sweet apple filling, zesty slaw, diced onions and BBQ sauce! It's sweet and tangy, just like our own fine swine himself!

The Fat Crash Slammy:

A ballpark version of the greasy diner classic Fat Tommy, take a long roll and add our fried-to-perfection chicken tenders. Top the chicken with fries and our tasty cheese curds, then slather it in marinara sauce. Your taste buds will thank you with each messy bite, and soon after, you'll be shakin' your belly like Crash!

The Elote Brat:

Our classic ballpark brat served on a pretzel bun, but this magnificent beast is topped with Mexican street corn, a sweet crema, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. It's sweet and salty with a little bit of spice and everything nice!

Click on the link to view photos of the final submissions here.

Fans can vote for the dish they most want to devour by accessing the Fan Food Vote Page and are encouraged to get their friends and families to vote as well. Voting is open now and runs until March 6, 2026.

The Whitecaps host their home opener on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 6:35pm. Tickets are on sale now at whitecapsbaseball.com or by calling the ticket department at 616-784-4131.







Midwest League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.