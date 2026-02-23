Captains Unveil "Lake County Fish Fry's" Identity, Celebrating Northeast Ohio's Most Beloved Tradition

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains today announced their alternate identity for the 2026 season.

The Lake County Fish Fry's identity pays tribute to Lake County's popular tradition of Lenten Friday fish fry dinners, which are served throughout Northeast Ohio during the season of Lent. During Lent, many refrain from eating meat on Fridays to symbolize the Lenten practice of sacrifice.

Lake County's newest alternate identity also features a blue pike fish, which once flourished in Lake Erie but was declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1983. The "Fish Fry's" logo is known as " Benny the Blue Pike," named after Saint Benedict to reflect Lake County's deep culture of community and family.

"Alternate identities are all about celebrating what makes Lake County Lake County - and nothing says Friday here like a fish fry," Captains General Manager Jen Yorko said. "The Captains have long been known for over-the-top fish items like the 'Moby Dick' Sandwich, so 'Fish Frys' feels like an extension of our existing story rather than a random idea. The Lake County Fish Fry's are a fun, community-first way to lean into a tradition people already love, create an unforgettable game-night experience, and give fans a limited-edition look they can't get any other day."

Ultimately, the "Fish Fry's" identity is the culmination of how Friday fish fry dinners, faith, and baseball continue to bring the Lake County community together.

The Captains will suit up as the Lake County Fish Fry's for two games this year: Friday, April 3 versus the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Detroit Tigers) and Saturday, July 11 versus the Lansing Lugnuts (High-A, Athletics).

The Captains will begin their 2026 season with a three-game home series against the 2025 Midwest League Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Lake County's season opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MiLB.com, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Tickets for Lake County's 66 regular-season home games will be on sale soon at MiLB.com/lake-county, and Lake County Fish Fry's merchandise is available for purchase at shopcaptains.com.

To learn more about the Lake County Fish Fry's identity, visit MiLB.com/lake-county/team/alt-identities.







