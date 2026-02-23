Kernels Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are pleased to announce the theme night schedule for the 2026 season. The 2026 schedule includes 38 different theme nights as well as a special promotion every day of the week!
319 Tuesdays - $3 burgers, $1 popcorn and $9 club seat tickets
Wednesday Noon Game Lunch Combo: - Regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16oz draft beer or 20oz soda or water for just $13
Money Machine Madness Thursday - Sponsored by First Federal Credit Union, beginning in May
2 for 1 Fridays - 16oz draft and canned beer and 20oz bottled soda and water are buy one get one free
Fireworks Saturdays - Beginning in May
Kids eat free and Player Autograph Sundays - Kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, popcorn, and a drink. After the game, fans can play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the players
2026 THEME NIGHTS:
4/3 Opening Night Extravaganza
4/5 - Easter Egg Hunt
4/15 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
4/17 - True Crime Night
4/18 & 4/19 - Video Game Winning Weekend
5/1 - Halfway to Halloween
5/2 - FIREWORKS
5/3 - Science Day
5/15 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
5/16- Star Wars Night
5/29 - Margaritaville Night
5/30 - Dupaco Credit Union Night at the Ballpark
6/2 - Lou Gehrig Day - ALS Awareness Night
6/4 - United Way Night
6/5 - Pro Wrestling Night
6/6 - FIREWORKS
6/7 - Mercy Prostate Cancer Awareness Day
6/13 & 6/14 - Chicago Snowballs
6/18 - Banana Bonanza Night
6/19 - Iowa Corn Growers Association Night
6/20 - Milio's Juneteenth Celebration
6/21 - Toy Story Jersey Day
7/7 - Mr. Shucks Birthday!
7/8- UFG Insurance Day at the Ballpark
7/9 - 90's Baseball Movie Night
7/10 - Mercy - Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer Night
7/11 - Special Olympics Night
7/12 - Kickoff to RAGBRAI
7/17 - Christmas in July
7/18 - FIREWORKS
7/31 - TMNT Night
8/1 - FIREWORKS
8/2 - Back to School Day
8/14 - Bro, You Won a Car!
8/15 - FIREWORKS
8/16 - Touch a Truck
8/29 - FIREWORKS
8/30 - Summer Reading Recognition Day
Kernels Opening Night 2026 is Friday, April 3rd, at 6:05 PM vs. Peoria. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 2nd. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.
