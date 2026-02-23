Kernels Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

February 23, 2026

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are pleased to announce the theme night schedule for the 2026 season. The 2026 schedule includes 38 different theme nights as well as a special promotion every day of the week!

319 Tuesdays - $3 burgers, $1 popcorn and $9 club seat tickets

Wednesday Noon Game Lunch Combo: - Regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16oz draft beer or 20oz soda or water for just $13

Money Machine Madness Thursday - Sponsored by First Federal Credit Union, beginning in May

2 for 1 Fridays - 16oz draft and canned beer and 20oz bottled soda and water are buy one get one free

Fireworks Saturdays - Beginning in May

Kids eat free and Player Autograph Sundays - Kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, popcorn, and a drink. After the game, fans can play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the players

2026 THEME NIGHTS:

4/3 Opening Night Extravaganza

4/5 - Easter Egg Hunt

4/15 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

4/17 - True Crime Night

4/18 & 4/19 - Video Game Winning Weekend

5/1 - Halfway to Halloween

5/2 - FIREWORKS

5/3 - Science Day

5/15 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

5/16- Star Wars Night

5/29 - Margaritaville Night

5/30 - Dupaco Credit Union Night at the Ballpark

6/2 - Lou Gehrig Day - ALS Awareness Night

6/4 - United Way Night

6/5 - Pro Wrestling Night

6/6 - FIREWORKS

6/7 - Mercy Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

6/13 & 6/14 - Chicago Snowballs

6/18 - Banana Bonanza Night

6/19 - Iowa Corn Growers Association Night

6/20 - Milio's Juneteenth Celebration

6/21 - Toy Story Jersey Day

7/7 - Mr. Shucks Birthday!

7/8- UFG Insurance Day at the Ballpark

7/9 - 90's Baseball Movie Night

7/10 - Mercy - Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer Night

7/11 - Special Olympics Night

7/12 - Kickoff to RAGBRAI

7/17 - Christmas in July

7/18 - FIREWORKS

7/31 - TMNT Night

8/1 - FIREWORKS

8/2 - Back to School Day

8/14 - Bro, You Won a Car!

8/15 - FIREWORKS

8/16 - Touch a Truck

8/29 - FIREWORKS

8/30 - Summer Reading Recognition Day

Kernels Opening Night 2026 is Friday, April 3rd, at 6:05 PM vs. Peoria. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 2nd. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.







