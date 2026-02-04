Lake County Captains Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, the Lake County Captains today announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season.

For the fourth consecutive season, Lake County's staff will be led by Manager Omir Santos. Two fellow 2025 staff members will return to the Captains for the 2026 campaign as well. After primarily spending time with Lake County as the Guardians' Development Hitting Coach Fellow last year, Hitting Coach Bryce Ball will be one of two hitting coaches for the Captains this season. Additionally, Strength & Conditioning Coach Andrew Coleman will return to his role with Lake County for the third straight year.

The Captains also welcome six new staff additions for the 2026 campaign: Bench Coach Eric Stamets, Pitching Coach Shane McCarthy, Hitting Coach Ian Forster, Head Athletic Trainer Yuka Ogata, Assistant Athletic Trainer Sho Katayama, and Development Coach Jonathan López.

OMIR SANTOS, MANAGER

Santos enters his fourth season as Lake County's manager and 10 th season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 43-year-old owns a 216-175 (.552) record in his first three seasons as the Captains' skipper. He made history in 2025, becoming both the winningest and longest-tenured manager in Lake County franchise history and guiding the team to the Midwest League East Division's second half playoff spot, the club's ninth postseason appearance in franchise history. Under his leadership, the 2025 Captains produced three Midwest League All-Stars: C Jacob Cozart, DH Alfonsin Rosario, and LHP Josh Hartle, who was also named the 2025 Midwest League Pitcher of the Year.

Santos has led Lake County to a winning record in each of his first three seasons as Lake County's manager, as well as back-to-back Midwest League playoff berths in both 2024 and 2025. His 2024 Captains squad won the Midwest League Championship and was named the Baseball America MiLB Team of the Year, producing four Midwest League All-Stars (C Cooper Ingle, also named 2024 Midwest League MVP, SS Angel Genao, RHP Austin Peterson, and LHP Matt Wilkinson) and two All-MiLB Prospect Second Team selections (Genao and Wilkinson).

A former Major League catcher, Santos was a 21 st -round pick in the 2001 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees out of East Central College (JUCO) (MO). He eventually became just the second-ever MLB player out of East Central, joining two-time All-Star and 1992 World Series Champion RHP Tom Henke.

Santos played 122 MLB games in five seasons across four teams (Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland) from 2008 through 2013. His most notable year was in 2009, when he earned Topps All-Rookie Team honors with the New York Mets. That season, he batted .260 with 73 hits, 14 doubles, 7 home runs, and 40 RBI in 96 games. He also spent 2013 with the Cleveland organization, playing 62 games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers and one MLB game with Cleveland.

ERIC STAMETS, BENCH COACH

Stamets (pronounced STAY-mets) enters his first season as Lake County's bench coach and first season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 34-year-old most recently served as Development Coach for the Asheville Tourists (High-A, Astros) for the past three seasons.

Prior to his coaching career, Stamets was a sixth-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of the University of Evansville. In two collegiate seasons with the Purple Aces, he batted .304 with 133 hits, 32 doubles, 3 home runs, 48 RBI, 57 stolen bases, and 54 walks to just 51 strikeouts in 112 games across 2011 and 2012. He was also named a 2011 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, batting .277 with 44 hits, 2 doubles, 12 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 10 walks to just 20 strikeouts in 42 games.

Professionally, he played 10 Minor League seasons across four different organizations (Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland, Colorado Rockies, and Toronto Blue Jays) from 2012 through 2022. In 869 career Minor League games, the primary shortstop batted .240 with 713 hits, 144 doubles, 20 triples, 56 home runs, 300 RBI, 243 walks, and 88 stolen bases.

Stamets made his professional debut in the Midwest League with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (then-Class A, Angels) in 2012, batting .264 with 68 hits, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 20 RBI, 15 walks, and 7 stolen bases in 62 games. He was later named a 2017 International League Mid-Season All-Star with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland), eventually finishing the campaign with a .251 batting average, 84 hits, 23 doubles, 15 home runs, and 47 RBI in 101 games.

Stamets eventually made his Major League debut in 2019 with Cleveland as the team's Opening Day shortstop. He logged 2 hits, 1 double, 2 RBI, and 5 walks in 15 career MLB games, all with Cleveland during the 2019 season.

In addition to his playing tenure with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland), Columbus Clippers, and Cleveland, Stamets has further Ohio ties. He was born in Dublin, where he played baseball at Dublin Scioto High School and eventually became the first MLB player in school history.

SHANE McCARTHY, PITCHING COACH

McCarthy enters his first season as Lake County's pitching coach and third season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 29-year-old most recently served as Pitching Coach for the 2025 Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (Single-A, Guardians) last season.

Under McCarthy's assistance with Lynchburg last year, the Hillcats led the Carolina League in wins (70) and fewest runs allowed (546, tied for fewest in Single-A), while ranking top-three in: fewest earned runs allowed (463, second), fewest hit-by-pitches (75, second), fewest balks (21, second), ERA (3.76, third), fewest home runs allowed (52, third), and fewest walks allowed (510, third). He also helped RHP Sean Matson earn 2025 Carolina League All-Star honors.

Before embarking on his coaching career, McCarthy was an 18 th -round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland out of Seton Hall. He was a two-time All-Big East selection (2016 First Team, 2018 Second Team) in four collegiate seasons with the Pirates, going 15-19 with a 3.28 ERA, 222 strikeouts to 69 walks, 4 complete games, and 4 shutouts in 310.1 innings pitched across 55 appearances (51 starts). McCarthy finished his collegiate career ranking second in program history in career strikeouts, fourth in career innings pitched, and eighth in career strikeouts.

The right-hander was also named a 2015 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American after going 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA, 29 strikeouts to 9 walks, a .222 batting average against, 2 complete games, and 2 shutouts in 65.2 innings pitched across 12 appearances (10 starts).

Professionally, McCarthy pitched four Minor League seasons with the Guardians organization from 2018 through 2023. In 46 career appearances (26 starts), he went 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA, 155 strikeouts to 47 walks, a .216 batting average against, and 1 save in 150 innings pitched, reaching the Double-A level.

McCarthy pitched for the Captains in 2019, going 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA, 61 strikeouts to just 18 walks, and a .223 batting average against in 50 innings pitched across 11 regular-season starts for Lake County.

The right-hander also started for the Captains in Game 1 of the 2019 Midwest League Quarterfinals versus the Great Lakes Loons (then-Class A, Dodgers). He suffered the loss in the 6-4 defeat, allowing 5 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, while throwing 3 strikeouts to no walks in 5 innings of work (68 pitches, 45 strikes).

BRYCE BALL, HITTING COACH

Ball enters his first season as a Captains hitting coach and second season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 27-year-old most recently served as Development Hitting Coach Fellow for the Guardians for the 2025 season, spending considerable time with the Captains.

Under Ball's assistance with Lake County last year, the Captains ranked top-three in the Midwest League in: batting average (.248, second), hits (1,077, second; single-season franchise record), total bases (1,712, second), home runs (110, second), slugging percentage (.394, second), doubles (229, third; single-season franchise record), OPS (.731, third), and triples (38, tied for third). He also helped two Lake County hitters earn 2025 Midwest League All-Star honors: C Jacob Cozart and DH Alfonsin Rosario.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Ball was a 24 th -round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Dallas Baptist University. In 2019, his lone season with the Patriots, the left-handed hitter batted .325 with 74 hits, 54 runs, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 54 RBI, 51 walks to 53 strikeouts, a .443 on-base percentage, a .614 slugging percentage, and a 1.057 OPS in 63 games.

Ball previously played two seasons as North Iowa Area Community College (JUCO) as well, batting .362 with 135 hits, 33 doubles, 21 home runs, 96 RBI, 87 walks, a .487 on-base percentage, a .625 slugging percentage, and a 1.112 OPS in 112 games. He was also named a 2018 Prospect League All-Star for the Lafayette Aviators, batting .268 with 59 hits, 10 doubles, 9 home runs, 47 RBI, and 47 walks in 58 games.

Professionally, he played five Minor League seasons across four different organizations (Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, and Philadelphia Phillies) from 2019 through 2024. In 449 career Minor League games, the first baseman/designated hitter batted .243 with 387 hits, 105 doubles, 53 home runs, 249 RBI, and 249 walks, reaching the Double-A level.

Ball made his professional debut in 2019 with the Danville Braves (Appalachian League, Braves), earning 2019 Appalachian League Post-Season All-Star honors after batting .324 with 47 hits, 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBI, 22 walks, a .410 on-base percentage, a .676 slugging percentage, and a 1.086 OPS in 41 games. He eventually played two seasons in the Midwest League with the South Bend Cubs (High-A, Cubs) in 2021 (league known as High-A Central) and 2023, batting .219 with 69 hits, 19 doubles, 7 home runs, 41 RBI, and 56 walks in 89 games.

After being released by the Cubs in July of 2023, Ball then signed with the Guardians for the remainder of the campaign, batting .224 with 35 hits, 9 doubles, 8 home runs, 22 RBI, and 18 walks in 43 games with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. He was then selected by the Phillies in the Minor League phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

IAN FORSTER, HITTING COACH

Forster enters his first season as a Captains hitting coach and seventh season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 30-year-old most recently served as Hitting Coach (one of two) for the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Guardians) for the 2025 season.

Under Forster's assistance with Akron last year, the RubberDucks led the Eastern League in triples (43, most in Double-A) and walks (583), while ranking top-three in: runs (623, second), RBI (578, second), and on-base percentage (.326, third). He also helped DH Cooper Ingle earn 2025 Eastern League All-Star honors.

Before becoming a coach, Forster played collegiate baseball at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. A Class of 2018 graduate, he logged 1 hit, 1 run, 1 double, 1 RBI, and 1 walk in 12 career games played, all of which were during the 2018 season. The outfielder also made one career pitching appearance, earning the win in a 17-16 Yellow Jackets victory over Bluffton (OH) on March 5, 2018. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, he induced an inning-ending fielder's choice against the only batter he faced to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied at 16-16.

Forster, a Strongsville native, also graduated from North Olmsted High School in 2014.

ANDREW COLEMAN, STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COACH

Coleman enters his third season as Lake County's strength & conditioning coach and fourth season with the Guardians organization. Before his Captains tenure, he served as Strength & Conditioning Coordinator for the Lynchburg Hillcats (Single-A, Guardians) in 2023.

Prior to joining the Guardians organization, Coleman was an Assistant Director of Strength & Conditioning at Florida Atlantic University and a Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach at Gardner-Webb University (NC). He earned his bachelor's degree in wellness and sports medicine in 2016 from Averett University (VA), and his master's degree in sports education in 2019 from Gardner-Webb.

YUKA OGATA, HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER

Ogata enters her first season as Lake County's head athletic trainer and fifth season with the Guardians organization. She most recently served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the 2025 Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (Single-A, Guardians) for the past two seasons. Ogata returns to Lake County after serving as an Athletic Trainer for the Captains during the 2023 campaign.

Before joining the Guardians organization, she was an Athletic Trainer Intern at Fresno State University and an Assistant Athletic Trainer at Salem University (WV). Ogata earned her bachelor's degree in sports sciences from Waseda University (Japan) in 2018, and her master's degree in athletic training from the University of Arkansas in 2020.

SHO KATAYAMA, ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER

Katayama enters his first season as Lake County's assistant athletic trainer and second season with the Guardians organization. He most recently served as Staff Athletic Trainer for the Ohio University Softball Team from August of 2024 through December of 2025.

Prior to serving as Ohio University Softball's Staff Athletic Trainer, Katayama was an Athletic Trainer for Ohio University's 33 club sports teams. He also previously served as an Athletic Trainer Intern for the Cleveland Guardians and Akron RubberDucks for the 2023 season. He attended Cerritos College (CA) before earning his master's degree in athletic training from Ohio University in 2023, and his Doctor of Athletic Training from Ohio University in 2025.

JONATHAN LÓPEZ, DEVELOPMENT COACH

López enters his first season as Lake County's development coach and fifth season as a coach in the Guardians organization. The 26-year-old most recently served as Manager for the DSL Guardians Mendoza (Dominican Summer League, Guardians) for the past two seasons. Under his leadership, he guided the DSL Guardians Mendoza to a 45-60 (.429) record across 2024 and 2025.

Prior to his coaching career, López played five Minor League seasons with the Cleveland organization from 2016 through 2021. In 163 career Minor League games, the primary infielder batted .240 with 130 hits, 21 doubles, 7 triples, 2 home runs, 62 RBI, and 71 walks, reaching the Double-A level.

López appeared in two games for the Captains during the 2021 season. In his lone Lake County plate appearance, he drew a walk as a pinch-hitter on July 31, 2021 on the road against the Dayton Dragons (High-A, Reds).

One week prior, he made the first of his two career pro pitching appearances on July 24, 2021 versus the Great Lakes Loons (High-A, Dodgers). López worked a perfect top of the ninth inning, inducing a flyout from current Tampa Bay Rays OF Jonny DeLuca and striking out eventual two-time World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers OF Andy Pages, who was named the High-A Central MVP and Top MLB Prospect that year.

The Captains will begin their 2026 season with a three-game home series against the 2025 Midwest League Champion West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Tigers). First pitch for Lake County's season opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MiLB.com, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

