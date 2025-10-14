Lake County Captains Announce Mokoro's Birthday Bash

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains today announced that they will be hosting Mokoro 's Birthday Bash on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Mokoro the Bat Dog's 2 nd birthday celebration will feature treats and games for families to enjoy, as well as photo opportunities with Mokoro, the Goodest Girl in Minor League Baseball.

Mokoro made her MiLB debut as the Captains' Bat Dog this past season, bringing countless smiles to Classic Auto Group Park in 2025.

She made a strong impact for Lake County both on and off the field in her first season as the team's Bat Dog. On the field, Mokoro retrieved bats during all Thursday home games for the Captains, who advanced to the Midwest League Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

Off the field, her in-game snack deliveries to Roto-Rooter Toilet Row were seen by over one million local and national fans, which raised incredible visibility for Mission Empawthy, LLC. Mokoro, along with her owner and trainer, Victoria Brody, also joined the Captains' broadcast booth for a half-inning during Lake County's game on Thursday, Sept. 4. This guest broadcast appearance was featured on MiLB's social media platforms, MiLB.com, and ESPN's "SportsCenter."







