Lugnuts' Conservation Carnival Wins MiLB Golden Bobblehead

Published on October 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) awarded the Lansing Lugnuts with the Golden Bobblehead for Most Unique Local Partnership Activation, honoring the Lugnuts' Conservation Carnival, MiLB announced at its annual Fall Meetings.

This is the Nuts' second Golden Bobblehead earned, with the first earned in 2018 for the Lugnuts' Backyard Baseball Night/Pablo Sanchez Bobblehead giveaway.

"We're so proud to be taking home a Golden Bobblehead for the Conservation Carnival," said Lugnuts Marketing and Fan Engagement Manager Amanda Rich. "This project represented the best of what we strive to do - connect our fans, community, and partners in fun, innovative ways that make a difference. We're so thankful for everyone who helped make it possible."

In the week leading up to the Conservation Carnival, the Veteran Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Program planted a permanent native pollinator garden at Jackson® Field™, first revealed as part of Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 31.

Then on June 1, a Sunday Kids Day, the Lugnuts partnered with the Eaton Conservation District, Michigan Association of Conservation Districts, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and ten local sponsors, to celebrate native plants, pollinators and conservation education.

In the process, Jackson® Field™ transformed into an interactive classroom for fans to engage with real-world sustainability experiences, with 25 interactive carnival booths, mascot appearances from Smokey Bear and Wade Water Drop, 66 dedicated volunteers and participants, and 1,000 native wildflowers given out to fans to plant at home. All told, it was a community success unmatched across Minor League Baseball.

