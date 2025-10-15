West Michigan Whitecaps Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees

COMSTOCK PARK - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today plans to induct two former standout players for the organization into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame. The honor goes to the switch-hitting right fielder, Wenceel Perez, and fellow outfielder Parker Meadows. The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 28th, during the annual Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Banquet at the Amway Grand Plaza.

Perez, signed by the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent in July 2016, was added to the Tigers 40-man roster on Nov. 15, 2022. Perez played for the Whitecaps beginning in 2018 and moved up and down from Low-A to Double-A for a handful of seasons, eventually making his MLB Debut on April 8, 2024. During the 2022 season in West Michigan, Perez played 55 games and batted .286AVG/.364OBP/.893OPS respectively and had 59 hits where 27 of them went for extra bases. While with the 'Caps, second base was his position boasting a .960 fielding average, before showing off his versatility by being added to the outfield rotation. His speed and power combination have solidified his presence with the Tigers at the age of 25, alongside a young lineup loaded with talent.

Meadows, a 2nd round pick out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, played for the 'Caps during the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons before making the jump to Double-A in April 2022. But before getting called up, Meadows secured the Midwest League Player of the Week honors after going 8-27 with two home runs, four doubles, and three RBIs in six games. Meadows made his debut with the Tigers on August 21, 2023, and instantly became a fan favorite four days later against the Houston Astros by hitting a walk-off three-run home run for his first career home run.

Inductees are determined by a committee that includes front office members, local media personalities, select fans, as well as an online fan vote from a list of former Whitecaps players, managers and staff. Eligible candidates in the player and coach categories must be removed from their time with the organization for at least five years. Players, managers and staff are judged over the individual's entire career with an emphasis on his or her achievements while with the Whitecaps. Candidates may be judged on his or her impact on the community, character, sportsmanship and integrity. Fans are also eligible for nomination.

The Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Gala will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the event and the silent auction will go to the Whitecaps Community Foundation to support the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball Program and other youth-oriented programs.

Tickets to the Winter Banquet are $150 per person with reserved table sponsorship opportunities available soon. More information can be found at 2026WCFgala.givesmart.com or by calling the Whitecaps at (616) 784-4131.

