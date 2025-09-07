Lewis Walk-off Caps Wild Carp Comeback
Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A Sky Carp offense that was dormant for much of the evening came alive in the ninth inning and walked it off in the 10th Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Sky Carp's 3-2 extra-inning victory before a packed crowd was the team's third in a row as they have one more home game before heading into the Midwest League playoffs.
Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Carp strung together four straight hits to tie the game. Echedry Vargas had an RBI triple that cut the lead in half, and Wilson Weber smoked a single to left to chase Vargas home with the tying run.
Hayden Cuthbertson (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning, leading to the dramatic finish. Nestor Rios started the 10th at second base, and moved to third on a grounder by Chase Jaworsky.
Lewis was down in the count 0-2 when he lifted a flyball to center field, plenty deep enough to plate Rios from third with the winning run.
Eliazar Dishmey allowed two runs in 4 2-3 innings of work before Holt Jones (1 1-3 innings) and Peyton Fosher (three frames) combined for 4 1-3 scoreless frames to keep the Carp within striking distance.
The Sky Carp will play their final regular season game of the season Sunday at 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Family Funday, with kids being able to run the bases after the game, and families able to play catch in the outfield following the base run.
The Carp will take on Cedar Rapids in game one of the Western Division Finals on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
