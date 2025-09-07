Sanchez, Faile Lift Dragons to 7-1 Win; Season Finale Set for Sunday at 1:05 PM

September 6, 2025

Dayton, Ohio - Carlos Sanchez drilled a home run and added a triple while John Michael Faile added a double and three runs batted in as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-1 on Saturday night.

The Dragons improved to 17-1 over their last 18 games. Dayton has won four of the first five games of the season-ending series, which will conclude on Sunday. Dragons pitchers have not allowed an earned run in the last two games.

A crowd of 8,336 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the second inning. Carlos Sanchez blasted a lead-off home run, his fourth with the Dragons and eighth of the year, to start the scoring. One batter later, Alexander Vargas tripled to left-center field and scored on a single to center by Diego Omana.

View the Sanchez home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1964490291387519029

The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Peyton Stovall walked, stole second, and scored on a triple by Sanchez to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden (4-7) went five and one-third scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits with four walks and two strikeouts to earn the win. He departed with a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons broke the game open in the sixth inning. Omana singled with one out, his third hit of the night, before Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch and Stovall walked to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Omana to make it 4-0, and John Michael Faile followed with a double to left-center field to drive in Jorge and Stovall to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead.

View the Faile two-run double here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1964495130423152985

The Dragons added one more run in the bottom of the eighth when Jorge doubled and scored on Faile's single to right to make it 7-0. Lansing took advantage of a Dayton error in the ninth to pick up an unearned run and close out the scoring.

The Dragons stole six bases in the game to match their season high. Jorge had four steals, all within the first three innings, to come within one of the club record set at five in 2022 by Jay Allen II. Jorge became just the third player in Dragons history to steal four bases in one game.

The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits. Omana was 3 for 4. Sanchez, Jorge, Faile, and Vargas all had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (30-32, 51-76) host Lansing (26-39, 62-69) in the 2025 season finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (6-5, 4.13) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

