'Caps Capture 91st Win, 6-1
Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps moved within one win of tying the best record in franchise history with one game to play as they downed the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-1 in front of 7,960 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.
The Whitecaps are just one win away from tying the 1997 team for the most wins in a single season with 92. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps pitching staff was dominant, as they posted 12 strikeouts while holding Fort Wayne to 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the victory.
The TinCaps struck first in the second inning as designated hitter Sean Barnett delivered an infield RBI single before West Michigan responded in the bottom half with a pair of RBI singles from catcher Bennett Lee and outfielder Austin Murr, taking the 2-1 lead. The Whitecaps added to their lead in the sixth as outfielder Brett Callahan blasted a three-run homer over the right field wall, 5-1. At the same time, 'Caps relievers Dylan Smith, Colin Fields, and Moises Rodriguez combined for five scoreless frames while adding seven strikeouts as West Michigan added one more insurance tally in the eighth on an RBI double from Abel Bastidas, making it 6-1. 'Caps closer Marco Jimenez finished the night with a scoreless ninth, sending West Michigan to their 91st victory this season, 6-1.
The Whitecaps improve to 47-18 in the second half and 91-39 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 25-40 in the second half and 56-74 overall. Smith (2-0) picks up his second victory in his second rehab appearance, tossing two shutout innings with two strikeouts, while TinCaps starting pitcher Luis Gutierrez (2-3) suffers his third loss, allowing four runs through five innings pitched. The Whitecaps offense has come alive this series, hitting .385 through the first five games of the series while adding six home runs.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps enjoy their final regular season tune-up in a Sunday matinee to conclude the 2025 regular season beginning at 2:00pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Will Varmette get the starts for West Michigan and Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 2:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
PLAYOFF PLANS
The 'Caps will host a playoff game on Thursday, September 11 at 6:35 pm against the Lake County Captains in Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.
Midwest League Stories from September 6, 2025
- TinCaps Drop Series to Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Capture 91st Win, 6-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rodriguez Strikes Out Eight in Wisconsin Win at South Bend - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Sanchez, Faile Lift Dragons to 7-1 Win; Season Finale Set for Sunday at 1:05 PM - Dayton Dragons
- Nuts Fall to Dayton, 7-1, Head into Final Game of 2025 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cubs Bitten by Timber Rattler Rally Again in 6-3 Loss - South Bend Cubs
- River Bandits Erupt for 10 Runs, Top Kernels 10-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: September 6 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Clinch Spot in 2025 Midwest League Playoffs with 3-2 Win Over Loons - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- 'Caps Capture 91st Win, 6-1
- 'Caps Playoff Opponent Revealed in 6-1 Defeat
- Whitecaps First to 90 Wins in Rout
- Whitecaps Topple TinCaps, 8-4
- 'Caps Power to 8-5 Win