'Caps Capture 91st Win, 6-1

Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps moved within one win of tying the best record in franchise history with one game to play as they downed the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-1 in front of 7,960 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps are just one win away from tying the 1997 team for the most wins in a single season with 92. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps pitching staff was dominant, as they posted 12 strikeouts while holding Fort Wayne to 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

The TinCaps struck first in the second inning as designated hitter Sean Barnett delivered an infield RBI single before West Michigan responded in the bottom half with a pair of RBI singles from catcher Bennett Lee and outfielder Austin Murr, taking the 2-1 lead. The Whitecaps added to their lead in the sixth as outfielder Brett Callahan blasted a three-run homer over the right field wall, 5-1. At the same time, 'Caps relievers Dylan Smith, Colin Fields, and Moises Rodriguez combined for five scoreless frames while adding seven strikeouts as West Michigan added one more insurance tally in the eighth on an RBI double from Abel Bastidas, making it 6-1. 'Caps closer Marco Jimenez finished the night with a scoreless ninth, sending West Michigan to their 91st victory this season, 6-1.

The Whitecaps improve to 47-18 in the second half and 91-39 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 25-40 in the second half and 56-74 overall. Smith (2-0) picks up his second victory in his second rehab appearance, tossing two shutout innings with two strikeouts, while TinCaps starting pitcher Luis Gutierrez (2-3) suffers his third loss, allowing four runs through five innings pitched. The Whitecaps offense has come alive this series, hitting .385 through the first five games of the series while adding six home runs.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps enjoy their final regular season tune-up in a Sunday matinee to conclude the 2025 regular season beginning at 2:00pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Will Varmette get the starts for West Michigan and Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 2:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game on Thursday, September 11 at 6:35 pm against the Lake County Captains in Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







