TinCaps Game Information: September 6 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (56-73, 25-39) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (90-39, 46-18)

Saturday, September 6 | LMCU Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 130 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (2-2, 3.45 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Elissalt (1-0, 2.53 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Behind a pair of first professional home runs, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), on the road 6-1, Friday night.

MIRALLES MAGIC: Right-hander Maikel Miralles tossed 6 Ã¢..." scoreless frames in his second career High-A start last night. The 20-year-old finishes his season with back-to-back quality starts in the Midwest League after making his debut last Friday night against Dayton, where he completed six innings of work and allowed 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 5. Miralles did not walk a batter on Friday and punched out 6 while throwing 70 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

WISSMAN WHEELING & DEALING: TinCap sidewinder Nick Wissman has allowed one run across his last 10 appearances, dating back to July 26. The righty has not walked a batter since August 5. Since July 26, Wissman has a 1-0 record, 0.69 ERA, and 1.15 WHIP while striking out 11 in 13 frames of work in 10 appearances.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: Fort Wayne shortstop Jonathan Vastine cranked his first professional home run in Friday night's win. The third inning grand slam capped off a 5-run inning, and it was the second grand slam hit by a TinCap this season. Braedon Karpathios last did so on the road against South Bend at Four Winds Field on May 11.

CANTWELL CLOBBERING: First baseman Luke Cantwell left the yard for the first time in his professional career with a lead-off blast in the fifth inning last night. The 371-foot shot gave Fort Wayne a 6-0 lead after the offense plated five in the third frame. Cantwell joined the team before this series and was a 20th-round draft pick of the Padres out of Pitt in July. After going hitless in his pro debut on Tuesday, Cantwell has a hit in back-to-back games entering the weekend.

ROSMAN ON A ROLL: Fort Wayne infielder Rosman Verdugo went 1-for-4 on Friday in his 140th career game in High-A, giving him hits in back-to-back games. He belted his 13th home run of the season on Thursday night. The last 5 round-trippers for the No. 23 Padres prospect have come away from Parkview Field, and it was his first time leaving the yard since August 5 in South Bend. Verdugo made three highlight-reel plays at second base last night, continuing his strong campaign in the field.

COBRA KAI: Fort Wayne outfielder Kai Roberts went 1-for-4 on Friday night with a leadoff base hit in the eighth inning. Roberts has reached base in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .294 (15-for-51) in the stretch after hitting .135 in his previous 15 showings.

WATERING THE WELL: With an RBI single in the seventh and another base knock in the ninth on Wednesday, Kasen Wells has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games. Wells is hitting .269 (14-for-52) with four doubles and two walks in the stretch.

