River Bandits Erupt for 10 Runs, Top Kernels 10-2

Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - Quad Cities scored three runs in the first inning and seven more in the third to take a 10-0 lead it would never lose in a 10-2 win over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

After a back-and-forth game on Friday, the River Bandits scored first on Saturday and never looked back. In the bottom of the first inning, a pair of walks put two on. After a double steal, a wild pitch plated a run to put Quad Cities on top 1-0. With a runner on third, Daniel Vazquez doubled the lead with an RBI groundout. With the bases now empty, Chris Brito singled, moved to second on an Austin Charles base hit and scored on a Trevor Werner RBI double to put the Bandits ahead 3-0.

The River Bandits opened it up in the bottom of the third. Seven hits, including three doubles and a triple, combined to plate seven runs in the frame to blow the game wide open to 10-0.

That stayed the score until the top of the ninth inning. The Cedar Rapids bullpen was a highlight in the loss. Julio Bonilla, Nick Trabacchi and Brennen Oxford combined to not allow a run across the final five innings on just three hits with eight strikeouts.

The Kernels cracked the scoreboard in the top of the ninth. Danny De Andrade worked a one-out walk in front of Misael Urbina, who got Cedar Rapids on the board with an RBI double. Two batters later, Jamie Ferrer plated Urbina with an RBI single to make it a 10-2 game, the score that would be the final.

The defeat drops the Kernels to 72-59 on the season and to 3-2 in the series with Quad Cities. The Kernels finish off the regular season Sunday at 1:00. Spencer Bengard gets the start opposite Emmanuel Reyes.







