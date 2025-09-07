Cubs Bitten by Timber Rattler Rally Again in 6-3 Loss

Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (55-75) dropped Saturday's game at Four Winds Field to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (56-73) by a 6-4 score. Just like they did in Friday's 9-2 win, the Timber Rattlers overcame a 2-1 deficit against the South Bend bullpen, this time scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Wisconsin now leads the series 3-2 entering Sunday's season finale.

Right-hander Koen Moreno made the start for the Cubs, his first start since August 29, 2023. Wisconsin scored against him right away, as shortstop Luis Peña plated the opening run with a two-out single in the first inning. Moreno dealt with more baserunning traffic during the remainder of his three innings, but he didn't allow any further runs with some defensive help. Right fielder Edgar Alvarez threw out a baserunner for an outfield assist, and catcher Ariel Armas caught two runners stealing, bringing him to 60 caught stealings for the season.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez began the game on a tear, retiring eight consecutive Cubs and striking out six straight hitters at one point. He gave up two runs in the third inning, though, albeit by no fault of his own. After back-to-back singles from third baseman Reginald Preciado and center fielder Leonel Espinoza, Alvarez came up with two outs and skied a routine fly ball to center field. However, center fielder Daniel Guilarte never saw the ball, and it dropped some 40 feet away from him. Two runs scored on the play, a double for Alvarez.

The Cubs would hold that 2-1 lead through five innings, as lefty Cole Reynolds entered and began his long relief outing with two scoreless frames. Wisconsin opened the floodgates against him in the sixth, though, producing five runs and batting around to take a 6-2 lead.

The Timber Rattler onslaught began with a game-tying home run from designated hitter Marco Dinges, who popped a solo shot over the wall in right field. Dinges now has three High-A home runs this season, and all of them have come at Four Winds Field. Wisconsin took the lead on a ground ball to shortstop Cristian Hernandez, who threw home with the infield in, but it went wide and brought in two runs. First baseman Luke Adams and second baseman Jesús Made later contributed consecutive RBI singles, widening the Wisconsin lead to four.

Now in line for the winning decision, which he ultimately received, Rodriguez worked into the seventh inning. After stranding two Cubs in the bottom of the sixth, he polished off 6.1 innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts, notching his second consecutive quality start.

Right-handers Luis Rujano, Jackson Kirkpatrick, and Dominic Hambley kept the Cubs in the game, combining for eight strikeouts across the final 3.2 innings of relief work. Preciado pulled South Bend a run closer in the bottom of the eighth, launching a no-doubt solo home run to left. Preciado's third blast of the season, his first since May 27, brought the Cubs within a 6-3 score. He'd make it 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth, tagging an RBI double for his third hit of the night.

The Cubs and Timber Rattlers will close out the 2025 season at 2:05 PM on Sunday. Right-hander Kenten Egbert is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Wisconsin righty Tanner Gillis.







