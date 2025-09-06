Sky Carp Clinch Second Half Title
Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - In front of an ABC Supply crowd that was equal parts bundled up and fired up, the Sky Carp clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 4-1 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Friday night.
The Carp accomplished Friday night's Midwest League Western Division clincher in familiar fashion: Terrific pitching, a slew of stolen bases and some clutch hitting.
The Chiefs opened the scoring with a run in the third inning against Nick Brink. But Ian Lewis hit a two-run double down the right field line in the third inning to give the Carp the lead for good.
The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth when Brandon Compton hit a sacrifice fly and another run came home on a Peoria error to make it 4-1.
Nick Brink (8-4) threw five innings and allowed just one run on three hits. It was the 16th consecutive start that Brink has completed at least five innings of work.
R.J. Shunck, Xavier Meachem and Chase Centala closed things out with four innings of scoreless baseball, with Centala picking up his eighth save of the season.
