Carr Transferred from A Fort Myers

Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Peyton Carr has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Carr will wear #21. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its final series of the regular season tonight at Quad Cities at 6:30.







Midwest League Stories from September 5, 2025

