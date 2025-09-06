Pair of TinCaps Bash First Pro Home Runs in Win

September 5, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) Friday night on the road, 6-1.

In his second High-A start, Fort Wayne (56-73, 25-39) starting pitcher Maikel Miralles turned in his second quality start. The 20-year-old struck out six in a career-long 6 2/3 scoreless innings pitched.

Miralles did not allow a walk, tossing a career-high 97 pitches (70 strikes). He retired 10 in a row before a two-out single in the seventh ended his day.

Offensively, a five-run third inning propelled Fort Wayne. Center fielder Kasen Wells put the TinCaps on the board with an RBI single. Wells now has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games.

A single and a walk set up shortstop Jonathan Vastine with the bases loaded. On a 0-2 slider, Vastine launched his first professional home run and grand slam over the right field wall. It is the second TinCaps grand slam this season, their other being on Mother's Day by Braedon Karpathios (No. 29 Padres prospect).

Two innings later, TinCaps first baseman Luke Cantwell hit his first professional home run, a no-doubt shot to right field.

West Michigan (90-39, 46-18) scored its only run in the eighth inning on a sac fly, despite outhitting the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne reliever Nick Wissman induced a ground ball double-play to end the game with a scoreless ninth. Wissman has allowed one run across his last 10 appearances (13 innings pitched). Across the stretch, he has struck out 11 compared to one walk.

Next Game: Saturday, September 6 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Lucas Elissalt

