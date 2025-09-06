Rattlers Blow Past Cubs With Late Rally

SOUTH BEND, IN - It took a little while, but the wait was worth it for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night at Four Winds Field. Wisconsin trailed the South Bend Cubs 2-0 until they scored a run in the sixth, two runs in the seventh, four in the eighth, and two more in the ninth on the way to a 9-2 win over the Cubs.

South Bend (55-74 overall, 32-31 second half) took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Miguel Pabon reached with a lead-off walk. Alexi Hernandez followed with a single to right that put runners on the corners with no outs. Hernandez was running on a pitch to Reggie Preciado and that kept the Cubs out of a double play. Preciado hit a grounder to short, and the only play was first base for an RBI grounder to score Pabon.

Later in the second, with Hernandez at third and two outs, Rafael Morel reached on an infield single to knock in Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin (55-73, 21-42) got their first run of the game in the top of the sixth. Kay-Lan Nicasia started the inning with a double, moved to third on a grounder to the right side, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Adams.

The Rattlers got their bats in gear in the seventh inning as they took the lead with two runs. Andrew Fischer started the inning with a double against reliever Marino Santy, who promptly walked Marco Dinges on four pitches. A flyout to right allowed Fischer to take third. Then, Luis Castillo drove in Fischer with a single to tie the game.

Juan Baez followed with a grounder to short for a possible inning-ending double play, but he beat the throw to first to keep the inning alive. Then, with Nicasia at the plate, Baez drew a throw to first on a pickoff attempt by Santy. Baez stayed in the rundown long enough for Dinges to score the go-ahead run before being tagged out.

The lead seemed to open in the floodgates for the Rattlers. They loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth and would score four runs. A wild pitch let Nicasia score, Dinges drew a bases-loaded walk after Fischer had walked to reload the bases, Luis Pe ñ a added a sacrifice fly, and Daniel Guilarte - who pinch ran for Castillo in the seventh, delivered an RBI single for a capper to the inning and a 7-2 lead.

In the ninth, Fischer added more insurance with a two-out, two-run triple to right.

Patricio Aquino was more than solid in relief of Smith out of the Wisconsin bullpen. Aquino worked 3-2/3 innings, allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out five as he picked up the win.

Aaron Rund had to pitch around a single and an error with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before closing out the game with a strikeout, the thirteenth of the night by Wisconsin pitchers.

Nicasia led the way for the Rattlers offense as he was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Nicasia is 6-for-12 with three walks in the first four games of the series with the Cubs.

Saturday is game five of the series at Four Winds Field. Manuel Rodriguez (2-5, 3.03) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Koen Moreno (1-0, 2.00) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

