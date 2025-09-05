Dernedde's Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly Completes Captains' 4-3 Comeback Win over Loons

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (38-25, 73-56) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (36-26, 70-57) by a final score of 4-3 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

After a two-out, go-ahead solo home run from Loons 2B Jake Gelof in the top of the ninth inning gave the visitors a 3-2 lead, the Captains responded with two runs in the home half of the ninth to win the game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Lake County SS Jose Devers hit a game-tying solo shot on the first pitch of the half-frame to knot the score even at 3-3, his 13 th home run of the season. Great Lakes LF Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline 's No. 1 Dodgers and No. 12 MLB prospect, nearly robbed the homer, but the ball deflected his glove and onto the left field berm.

Following an infield single from 3B Juan Benjamin and a walk from DH Ryan Cesarini, 1B Maick Collado reached on a sacrifice bunt to Loons 1B Joe Vetrano. Lake County loaded the bases on the play, as Benjamin beat Vetrano's throw to third base for a potential force out.

Finally, in the next plate appearance, 2B Kyle Dernedde hit a sacrifice fly to left field to secure the Captains' sixth walk-off win of the season.

RHP Xavier Martinez (W, 1-1) earned his first career High-A win for Lake County, throwing one strikeout and retiring five of six batters faced in relief. His lone blemish was Gelof's home run in the top of the ninth. RHP Christian Ruebeck (L, 2-3) suffered the loss for Great Lakes, permitting two runs on two hits, while throwing a walk in an inning out of the Loons bullpen.

LHP Michael Kennedy (ND) did not record a decision for the Captains, allowing just one run (unearned) on two hits, while throwing five strikeouts to three walks in 3.2 innings of work. The southpaw, along with Lake County Manager Omir Santos, was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Kaden Tichenor after issuing a two-out walk in the top of the fourth inning.

LHP Adam Serwinowski (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 13 Dodgers prospect, did not record a decision for the Loons. The left-hander surrendered two runs on five hits, while throwing seven strikeouts to two walks in 5.1 innings pitched. Serwinowski's two runs allowed were courtesy of a two-run home run by Captains C Bennett Thompson in the bottom of the fourth inning, which was his first career High-A home run.

The fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Cleveland Sports History Night at the ballpark, which will feature pregame 10-cent beer. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- With a victory on Thursday night, the Captains are now one win away from clinching a spot in the 2025 Midwest League Playoffs. Lake County is seeking its ninth postseason appearance in franchise history.

- INF Kyle Dernedde recorded his second walk-off plate appearance of the season on Thursday night. The 24-year-old also tallied a walk-off hit-by-pitch on Aug. 21 in Game 2 of a doubleheader versus Fort Wayne.

- INF Jose Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Thursday night. The Samaná, Dominican Republic native is tied for the High-A lead with 53 extra-base hits this year.

- C Bennett Thompson hit his first career High-A home run on Thursday night. This marked the 2024 13 th -round pick out of Oregon's first home run since July 4 for Single-A Lynchburg versus Salem (Single-A, Red Sox).







