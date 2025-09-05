TinCaps Game Information: September 5 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-73, 24-39) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (90-38, 46-17)

Friday, September 5 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 129 of 131

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Howey (6-3, 2.73 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: WOWO 92.3 FM & 1190 AM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their ninth consecutive game 15-2 on Thursday against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles produced a quality start in his High-A debut last Friday night against Dayton. Miralles completed six innings of work and allowed 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 5. The 20-year-old has made the transition from bullpen arm to a starter this season, with 14 of his 17 appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore being starts. He did not allow a run in his final three starts of July in 15 innings with the Storm, striking out 14 compared to two walks.

¬â¹ ¬â¹ 2026 UP NEXT: On Tuesday, August 12, Minor League Baseball announced the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 2026 schedule. The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates, with most series going six games from Tuesday to Sunday. In 2026, the TinCaps will be at Parkview Field for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced later. Season ticket packages for 2026 are available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization.

MORE HOLIDAY TRADITION AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of Parkview Field Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3. Back this winter and better than ever, 1.5 million lights will be on display, a 50% increase from 2024. The event features brand-new displays and music for the holiday season.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's MiLB franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 235 former players have gone on to appear in Major League Baseball. Ryan Bergert (2022-23), Omar Cruz (2019), Robert Hassell III (2021-22), Jakob Marsee (2023), David Morgan (2023-24), Tirso Ornelas (2018, '21), and Bradgley Rodriguez (2024) have made their MLB debuts this season. Current Padres include Morgan, LHP Adrian Morejon (2017), OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), RHP Alek Jacob (2022,) and OF Jackson Merrill (2023).

COBRA KAI: Fort Wayne outfielder Kai Roberts drew a one-out walk in the fifth inning on Thursday night. Roberts reached base in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .298 (14-for-47) in the stretch after hitting .135 in his previous 15 showings.

ROSMAN ON A ROLL: Fort Wayne infielder Rosman Verdugo belted his 13th home run of the season on Thursday night. The last 5 round-trippers for the No. 23 Padres prospect have come away from Parkview Field, and it was his first time leaving the yard since August 5 in South Bend. Verdugo made three highlight-reel plays at second base last night, continuing his strong campaign in the field.

MOVING ON UP: Eleven TinCaps have been promoted to Double-A San Antonio since the July 31 trade deadline. Relievers Josh Mallitz and Fernando Sanchez made the move this week, following their dominant August showings to end their tenures in Fort Wayne.

WISSMAN WHEELING & DEALING: TinCap sidewinder Nick Wissman has allowed one run across his last nine appearances, dating back to July 26. The righty's last four outings have been two frames long, and he has not walked a batter since August 5. Since July 26, Wissman has a 1-0 record, 0.75 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP in 12 frames of work in nine appearances.

LUIS LEVELING UP: Fort Wayne flamethrower Luis German did not allow a hit or run in his two innings of work Wednesday night. The righty has given up three runs in his last nine outings, dating back to August 1. German has a 2.53 ERA, and opponents are hitting .216 against him in 10 Ã¢..." frames across the stretch.







