Five 2025 TinCaps Selected for the Arizona Fall League

Published on September 10, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind.







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Five 2025 TinCaps, shortstop Ryan Jackson, outfielder Braedon Karpathios, and right-handed pitchers Isaiah Lowe, Johan Moreno, and Maikel Miralles have been selected to represent the San Diego Padres in the Arizona Fall League, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

In 48 games with the TinCaps, Ryan Jackson compiled a pair of 16-game on-base streaks and walked (29), nearly as many times as he struck out (32) before being promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 19. The Southern California grad's 89 walks across three levels are top 10 in Minor League Baseball.

A part of the Opening Day roster, outfielder Braedon Karpathios led the TinCaps in hits (93), doubles (19), walks (65), RBI (55), on-base percentage (.370), and outfield assists (14) while ranking second in home runs (12). The No. 29 Padres prospect earned a promotion to Double-A San Antonio with Jackson on Aug. 19.

Across two seasons in Fort Wayne, Isaiah Lowe has made 29 starts for the TinCaps with a 5.26 ERA. The No. 26 Padres prospect is the second-highest rated Padres prospect in the AFL.

Right-handed pitcher Johan Moreno appeared in five games for the TinCaps after debuting on Aug. 21. In nine innings, he struck out 12 batters.

Maikel Miralles made a pair of Friday night starts for Fort Wayne to end the year and turned in two quality starts. He struck out six across 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his season finale against West Michigan on Sept. 5, earning his first High-A win.

Regarded as the premier league for baseball's top prospects, the Arizona Fall League has six teams comprised of prospects from all 30 MLB clubs. All Padres prospects will play for the Peoria Javelinas with home games at Peoria Sports Complex, the spring training home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. Known throughout baseball as the finishing school for Major League Baseball's future stars, the season runs six weeks from early October to the middle of November.

Returning for his second season, 2023 and 2024 TinCap Ethan Salas will join the Javelinas as the No. 1 Padres prospect. TinCaps clubhouse manager Sam Lewis will also be a part of the Javelinas support staff.

Other former TinCaps to play in the Arizona Fall League include Anthony Bass (2011), Trea Turner (2014), Josh VanMeter (2016), Franchy Cordero (2016), David Bednar (2017), Austin Allen (2018), Jackson Merrill (2022), Jakob Marsee (2023), Graham Pauley (2023), Nathan Martorella (2023), Ryan Bergert (2024), David Morgan (2024), and Leo De Vries (2024).

Along with the five 2025 TinCaps, a pair of Fort Wayne natives will make their way to the Valley. Bishop Dwenger High School and Ivy-Tech Community College grad Mathew Peters will represent the Chicago Cubs, while Chay Yeager will represent the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season is just around the corner, with season tickets available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for April 7, 2026, as the TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced later.







