'Caps Take Game 1 in Lake County, 7-2

Published on September 10, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead and finished the job with one big swing to win their first playoff game since September 6, 2018, as part of a 7-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series at Classic Park.

West Michigan now leads this best-of-three series one game to none, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday night in Comstock Park. A victory on Thursday sends the Whitecaps to the Midwest League Championship series for the first time since winning their last league title in 2015. The win gives the Whitecaps a total of 93 victories in 2025 - more than any other year in Whitecaps history.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the first inning when RBI singles from Andrew Jenkins and Garrett Pennington pushed the 'Caps out to an early 2-0 lead. In the third, Peyton Graham brought home a run on a groundout before a run-scoring single from Captains outfielder Nick Mitchell gave Lake County its first run to increase the 'Caps lead to 3-1. In the fourth, an RBI-Triple by shortstop Woody Hadeen scored catcher Bennett Lee all the way from first base to extend West Michigan's lead to 4-1. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Joe Miller navigated the 'Caps through 5.1 innings on the mound. In the sixth, the Captains chased Miller from the ballgame when infielder Juan Benjamin chopped a run-scoring single over the head of third baseman Izaac Pacheco to score Jaison Chourio and trim the Whitecaps lead to 4-2. In the seventh, third baseman and franchise home run leader Izaac Pacheco blasted a three-run homer against fellow lefty, and fellow Izaak in Izaak Martinez to blow the game wide open and give the 'Caps a 7-2 advantage. Colin Fields, Moises Rodriguez, and Marco Jimenez pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball as the Whitecaps bullpen stood tall to give the 'Caps a 1-0 series lead headed back to West Michigan.

Miller (1-0) picks up the win after tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs while striking out six batters, while Captains starter Matt Wilkinson (0-1) takes the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits in taking the defeat. Shortstop Woody Hadeen led the 'Caps offense with a run scored, triple, two stolen bases, and three hits in a 3-for-5 performance. The two stolen bases give Hadeen a total of 40 on the season between his stops in Lakeland and West Michigan, combined with his 38 in the regular season.

The 'Caps return to LMCU Ballpark to host Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series on Thursday, September 11, at 6:35 pm against the Lake County Captains. Pitcher Hayden Minton gets the start for the Whitecaps against the Captains Caden Favors.







