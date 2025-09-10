Stu and Ivy Compete for Title of Greatest Chefs

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs furry duo are competing for the title of Greatest Chefs! Mascots Stu and Ivy have joined forces with the YMCA of Greater Michiana as a "celebrity" for their 15th Annual Greatest Chefs of Michiana fundraiser.

For 15 years, Greatest Chefs of Michiana has raised funds that have allowed the Y to meet the critical needs of our community. The Y's scholarship fund provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Your support helps guarantee that everyone-regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay-can belong to the Y.

The YMCA's Greatest Chefs of Michiana fundraiser is the most delicious way to make a difference in your community! Local restaurants and community leaders or 'celebrities,' team up, and together, they create a dish as they vie for the top spot in a friendly competition between pairs. But it's not just about the food - it's about making a difference! Each team will raise funds for the YMCA through votes before and during the event. And when the night is over, the team with the most votes will taste sweet victory, claiming the title of 'Greatest Chefs!'

Stu and Ivy will be working with South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown and Catering Manager Jordyn Fitzgerald to come up with a fun dish that best represents a gameday at Four Winds Field.

Last year's Greatest Chefs event was a huge success, raising over $240,000 for YMCA scholarships and camperships at YMCA Camp Eberhart. Stu and Ivy are looking to raise $10,000 for the Y. Cast your vote for just $50 by clicking the link above and selecting the South Bend Cubs. Every vote counts, and every dollar goes directly to supporting the Y's mission in the South Bend community.

Voting ends Thursday, October 16 during the Greatest Chefs of Michiana event which will be held at the Palais Royale in downtown South Bend.







