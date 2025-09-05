Dayton Dragons GameDay and Game Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 l Game #126 (61)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (26-37, 62-67) at Dayton Dragons (28-32, 49-76)

Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-4, 4.42) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 2.04)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the final series of 2025 for the Dragons.

Winning Streak: The Dragons won 15 straight games, breaking the all-time club record of 13 set in 2002, from August 17-September 3.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in the Midwest League since before MLB took over record-keeping in the Minor Leagues in 2005. Year-by-year winning streak information is not available prior to 2005. The longest winning streak in the Midwest League prior to the Dragons 15-gamer was 13 by Bowling Green in 2018. The all-time Midwest League record is 17, by Cedar Rapids in 1965.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025. No other team in the minor leagues has won 15 straight since 2023, when Modesto of the California League won 16 straight.

The Dragons also won eight consecutive home games from August 19-September 3 (the last home loss prior to Thursday night was August 10 vs. Lake County).

Dragons team stats during the winning streak (games of August 17-September 3) (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 81 (1st in MWL); Team Batting Average: .258 (3rd in MWL); Home Runs: 8 (5th in MWL); Stolen Bases: 24 (5th in MWL); Team ERA: 2.27 (2nd in MWL and 2nd in all MiLB); Runs Allowed: 40 (3rd in MWL and 3rd in all MiLB).

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 5, Dayton 4. The Lugnuts scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win and snap the Dragons 15-game winning streak. The Dragons put the tying run on base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth but could not get the big hit. Carlos Jorge had three hits for Dayton and Peyton Stovall had two hits including a double, an RBI, and a run scored.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak was phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.27, second best in all Minor League Baseball during the period. The Dragons allowed three runs or less in 12 of the 15 games and two runs or less in eight of the 15.

The Dragons swept their last two series (both 6-game sets) vs. Peoria and at Fort Wayne. These were their first two series wins of the year and their first sweeps of a 6-game series since they swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in his last 27 games is 30 for 95 (.316) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .251.

Carlos Jorge over his last six games is 12 for 24 (.500) with 9 R, 2 2B, and 1 3B.

Peyton Stovall in his last 13 games is 18 for 52 (.346) with 3 HR, 16 RBI, 6 2B, and 6 SB.

Carlos Sanchez over his last 10 games is 12 for 39 (.308) with 5 2B, and 7 RBI.

Will Cannon in his last nine relief appearances has posted an ERA of 0.49 (18.1 IP, 13 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 21 SO).

Cody Adcock in his last 13 games: 1.25 ERA, 21.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 14 BB, 19 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, Sept. 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (1-5, 5.60) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.31)

Sunday, Sept. 7 (1:05 pm): Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-2, 4.12) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (6-5, 4.13) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Prospecting: Dragons outfielder Carlos Jorge is ranked as the #22 prospect in the Reds organization in the most recently-updated list by MLB Pipeline. Starting pitcher Luke Hayden is ranked #30 on the same list.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







