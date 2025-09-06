Jack Moss Collects Four Hits, Leads Dragons to 6-2 Win

September 5, 2025

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Jack Moss went 4 for 4 to lead the Dragons to a 6-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night. The win was the 16th in the last 17 games for the Dragons. The Dragons have won three of the first four games of the season-ending series, which will conclude on Sunday.

A crowd of 8,315 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Starting pitchers Johnathan Harmon of Dayton and Jake Garland of Lansing controlled the first half of the game as neither team could advance a runner past second base until the Dragons came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dayton's Peyton Stovall delivered a two-out double in the sixth and scored from second on a throwing error by Lansing shortstop Casey Yamauchi to make it 1-0. The Lugnuts produced an unearned run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh. The inning began with three straight singles by John Michael Faile, Jack Moss, and Esmith Pineda to load the bases with no outs. After Ariel Almonte popped out to third, Alexander Vargas connected on a hard grounder over the first base bag and into the bullpen area for a two-run double to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth inning, Dayton added three more runs. Carter Graham was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Anthony Stephan walked. Faile followed with a double to the right field corner to drive in both runners and make it 5-1, and Faile scored on Moss' single to left to give Dayton a 6-1 lead. Lansing scored an unearned run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dayton reliever Graham Osman (4-2) earned the win, going four innings while allowing two unearned runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Harmon, the starter, tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Moss had four singles to raise his batting average to .337. Faile had two hits including a double with two runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-32, 50-76) host Lansing (26-38, 62-68) in the next-to-last game of the season on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.31) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

