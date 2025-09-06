Cubs Concede Late Lead in 9-2 Loss to Wisconsin

Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Playing their first game since elimination from the postseason chase, the South Bend Cubs (55-74) fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (55-73) on Friday at Four Winds Field. In their 9-2 loss, the Cubs led through six innings, but their bullpen turned the game over to Wisconsin down the stretch.

Right-hander Brooks Caple led the Cubs out of the gate, providing his best starting pitching performance of the second half. In six innings of one-run work, Caple struck out five and walked none, retiring each of the first seven Timber Rattlers he faced. The leadoff man singled against him in the fourth, but nothing came of it thanks to an impressive double play. On a check-swing looper, first baseman Brian Kalmer jumped high to make the snag before coming down and touching the bag at first to cut off the runner and end the inning.

Meanwhile, the Cubs started the scoring against Wisconsin right-hander Travis Smith, plating two in the second inning. Catcher Miguel Pabon took a leadoff walk, and second baseman Alexis Hernandez sent him to third with a single. Pabon crossed home on a groundout from third baseman Reginald Preciado, and Hernandez did the same on an infield single from center fielder Rafael Morel.

Wisconsin finally produced something against Caple in the sixth, capitalizing on center fielder Kay-Lan Nicasia's leadoff double. First baseman Luke Adams drove in the run with a sacrifice fly to center, bringing the Timber Rattlers within a 2-1 score.

The Timber Rattlers kept pushing in the seventh, snatching the lead against lefty reliever Marino Santy. Designated hitter Andrew Fischer led off with a double, and catcher Marco Dinges followed with a walk, putting immediate pressure on Santy and the Cubs. The tying run came home on left fielder Luis Castillo's single. Wisconsin later took the lead with two outs and runners on the corners, intentionally creating a rundown to bring Dinges in from third.

Wisconsin would add four more runs in the eighth on a wild pitch, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and a single, opening up a 7-2 lead. Fischer knocked in another two during the ninth, yanking a triple into the right-field corner.

Winning pitcher Patricio Aquino starred in long relief for the Timber Rattlers, relieving Travis Smith after his 4.1 innings. The right-hander provided 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing only one hit. Righty Aaron Rund finished the game for Wisconsin with a shutout ninth frame.

With the series now tied at two wins apiece, the Cubs and Timber Rattlers will play again at 7:05 PM on Saturday. Wisconsin righty Manuel Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch, while the Cubs have not yet announced their starter.







