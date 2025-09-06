'Caps Playoff Opponent Revealed in 6-1 Defeat

Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't get the bats going against a spectacular starting pitching performance as part of a 6-1 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,594 fans on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

While the Whitecaps suffered their first loss of the series, another situation in the Midwest League finally resolved as the Lake County Captains clinched the second overall standings position with a 3-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday night. The Lake County win finalizes the Whitecaps travel plans for their first trip to the postseason since 2018, as the 'Caps will take on the Captains in a best-of-three Midwest League Eastern Division series beginning on Tuesday night in Eastlake.

As for Friday's contest, the big blow came after starting pitcher Preston Howey exited in the third inning before Fort Wayne shortstop Jonathan Vastine connected for his first Midwest League home run with a two-out grand slam on an 0-2 pitch. Two innings later, first baseman Luke Cantwell launched a solo homer to extend Fort Wayne's lead to 6-0. A sacrifice fly by Austin Murr gave him his eighth RBI of the series, and broke Fort Wayne's attempt at a shutout, but it was too late as the TinCaps grabbed their first win of the six-game series.

The Whitecaps fall to 46-18 in the second half and 90-39 overall, while the TinCaps move to 25-39 in the second half and 56-73 overall. Fort Wayne starter Maikel Mirrales (1-10), was exceptional, tossing 6.2 scoreless frames as part of earning his first win with the Whitecaps. Howey (6-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season. Three players enjoyed a multi-hit performance in a losing cause for the 'Caps, including Garrett Pennington, with some quick help from Austin Murr and infielder Abel Bastidas.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the final night game of the 2025 regular season on Saturday beginning at 7:05pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Lucas Elissalt gets the start for West Michigan against the TinCaps Luis Gutierrez. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







