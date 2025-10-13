Whitecaps Announce 2026 Game Times, Fireworks, Individual Tickets on Sale Date and More

Published on October 13, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - Fresh off a record-breaking championship season, the West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for another unforgettable summer of baseball. After drawing more than 373,000 fans, capturing their seventh Midwest League Championship in 2025, and being named Minor League Baseball's Organization of the Year, the 'Caps are set to make 2026 just as electric. The 33rd season of Whitecaps baseball begins on the road April 2 in Eastlake, Ohio, against the Lake County Captains, before the team makes its highly anticipated return to LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7, to face cross-state rival, the Great Lakes Loons.

The Whitecaps' home opener is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with a Championship celebration and post-game Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Show. The 'Caps will host the future Dodgers for six games, concluding their opening series with the Loons on April 12th at 2 p.m. The home season includes 66 home games of a 132-game schedule that runs through September 6.

"The Tigers have one of the most talented farm systems in baseball and we got to witness the first wave of that this past season. We're eager to see the next wave of future Major League players come through West Michigan," said Whitecaps Director of Marketing Ben Love. "Off the field, we'll continue to match that talent and push the bar for Minor League Baseball promotions and entertainment. We're excited to build off a successful 2025 season that brought new and exciting promotions to LMCU Ballpark. We're always looking to keep the experience fresh, and several new promotions will be flocking to ballpark this upcoming summer. You never know what you might see at LMCU Ballpark in 2026!"

The 2026 Whitecaps home schedule is loaded with action, family fun, and fan-favorite traditions! Making every game at LMCU Ballpark one to circle on the calendar.

April kicks things off with 12 home dates, featuring four weekend games at 2:00 p.m., perfect for family outings, plus six primetime weeknight battles under the lights at 6:35 p.m. Fans can also catch two special 12:05 p.m. matinees on April 8 and 16, and the return of April Dollar Days-a tradition where the only thing bigger than the action on the field are the savings in the stands.

May keeps the excitement rolling with another 12 home games, including marquee six-game showdowns against the Dayton Dragons (May 5-10) and the South Bend Cubs (May 19-24). School spirit takes over the ballpark with the return of the Blue Cross Blue Shield School Days on May 7 and May 20, as thousands of students fill the stands for fun, educational, and unforgettable 11 a.m. games.

The summer months are when things really heat up. June delivers 13 home games, and July is jam-packed with 15 chances to see the 'Caps in action. Weekday games begin at 6:35 p.m., Saturdays sparkle with 7:05 p.m. showdowns under the lights, and Sundays are made for families with 2:00 p.m. first pitches. Plus, mark your calendars for "Super Splash Day" on July 7 (12:05 p.m.), when LMCU Ballpark transforms into a waterpark! A summer tradition kids can't get enough of!

The regular season wraps up with a blockbuster August home stretch of 14 games. Fans will see the 'Caps clash with the Beloit Sky Carp (July 28-August 2), renew their in-state rivalry with the Lansing Lugnuts (August 11-16), and take on the Peoria Chiefs (August 25-30). The final home game of the season lands on Sunday, August 30 at 2:00 p.m., giving fans one last chance to cheer on the 'Caps as they look to launch another championship run.

Fireworks will electrify the night sky over LMCU Ballpark with 20 Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Nights, including every Saturday night from Memorial Day to the end of the season, as well as select additional nights including Opening Day (April 4) and Memorial Day Weekend (May 23 and 24)! The complete promotional schedule will be released in March.

To celebrate their historic 2025 championship run and to answer fan requests for tickets to be available earlier, the Whitecaps are putting individual tickets on sale earlier than ever before. Fans can secure their seats for the team's quest for an eighth Midwest League title beginning Monday, December 1 at 10 a.m. This now allows fans to give Whitecaps baseball as a great Holiday gift! Season tickets, 4-Topps plans, and mini plans will be available starting Tuesday, October 28 by calling the Whitecaps front office at (616) 784-4131. Hospitality areas open for booking on Thursday, November 20, followed by group seating for 20 or more on Friday, November 21.

For the complete list of Whitecaps games with game times, click here: https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/schedule/2026







Midwest League Stories from October 13, 2025

Whitecaps Announce 2026 Game Times, Fireworks, Individual Tickets on Sale Date and More - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.