Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation Announces 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship

Published on January 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation is proud to announce the 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship, honoring the life and legacy of former Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Nick Adenhart, who played for the Kernels in 2006.

Adenhart was a rising star in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization before his life was tragically cut short on April 9, 2009, at the age of 22. In his memory, Nick's family will award a $1,000 scholarship, which the Kernels Foundation is privileged to administer on their behalf. In addition, the Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation will also award a second $1,000 scholarship, totaling two $1,000 scholarships to be presented in 2026.

Scholarship Requirements

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

Must be a graduating high school senior from an area public or private school planning to attend a two-year or four-year accredited college or university

Must be taking 12 or more credit hours per semester

Must have played an organized sport within the last two years and be a great teammate

Should have a clear vision of career goals

Must demonstrate hard work and determination

Guidelines & Procedures

Scholarship recipients will be selected in early May 2026, with an on-field presentation taking place during a Kernels game

The decision of the Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation is final

A thank you note to the donor must be received before scholarship funds are distributed

Funds will be disbursed directly to the student's college or university

All submissions will be held confidential

The following individuals are not eligible to apply: family members of full-time Cedar Rapids Kernels or Waterloo Bucks employees, and members of the Board of Directors of the Cedar Rapids Kernels or the Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation

Scholarship Submittal Requirements

Applications must include all of the following:

A completed Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship Application

Application must be signed and dated (typed names will not be accepted)

An essay, as described in the Aspirations and Goals section of the application

A certified copy of transcript

Two letters of recommendation, including:

One from a sports coach/manager or teammate

One from a school teacher, principal, or counselor

All letters must be signed and on letterhead

Where to Submit

Submit materials by mail to:

Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship

c/o Cedar Rapids Kernels

P.O. Box 2001

Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-2001

OR submit electronically via email to: sbrice@kernels.com

Deadline

Deadline for submittal (or postmark): Monday, March 30, 2026

For more information, contact the Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation at Kernels.com.







