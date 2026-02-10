Kernels to Host Job Fairs on February 17 and February 21
Published on February 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are set to host job fairs on Tuesday, February 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., looking to hire gameday employees for the upcoming 2026 season.
WHAT:
Cedar Rapids Kernels job fair to hire employees to join the Kernels game day staff for the upcoming 2026 season
Applicants will be asked to fill out an application and have an open-house style interview with a member of the hiring department
Positions are available in: Ushers, Security, Box Office, Concessions, Souvenir Store, Inflatables/Kids Zone, On-field Entertainment, Press Box, Bat Boy
WHEN:
Tuesday, February 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Applicants do not need to attend both days, just the one most convenient
WHERE:
Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Enter through the suite lobby and take the elevator to floor three
WHO:
Anyone 16+
Applicants must be available for all or most home dates during the 2026 season, which runs from early April through early September
The full 2026 schedule can be found here: https://www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/schedule
QUESTIONS?
For questions, please reach out to Shania DeShaw at sdeshaw@kernels.com or call 319-896-7601.
Midwest League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Kernels to Host Job Fairs on February 17 and February 21 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 2026 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Daily Specials - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Flyers vs. Raiders: College Baseball at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Whitecaps Announce 2026 Promotions and More - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels to Host Job Fairs on February 17 and February 21
- Veterans Memorial Stadium to Transition to Cashless Ballpark Experience for 2026 Season
- Cedar Rapids Kernels Foundation Announces 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship
- Manager Brian Meyer Returns to Lead Kernels 2026 Coaching Staff
- Sean Brandhorst Appointed New General Manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels