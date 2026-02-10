Kernels to Host Job Fairs on February 17 and February 21

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are set to host job fairs on Tuesday, February 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., looking to hire gameday employees for the upcoming 2026 season.

WHAT:

Cedar Rapids Kernels job fair to hire employees to join the Kernels game day staff for the upcoming 2026 season

Applicants will be asked to fill out an application and have an open-house style interview with a member of the hiring department

Positions are available in: Ushers, Security, Box Office, Concessions, Souvenir Store, Inflatables/Kids Zone, On-field Entertainment, Press Box, Bat Boy

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applicants do not need to attend both days, just the one most convenient

WHERE:

Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Enter through the suite lobby and take the elevator to floor three

WHO:

Anyone 16+

Applicants must be available for all or most home dates during the 2026 season, which runs from early April through early September

The full 2026 schedule can be found here: https://www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/schedule

QUESTIONS?

For questions, please reach out to Shania DeShaw at sdeshaw@kernels.com or call 319-896-7601.







