Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (Last Game of 2025; 1:05 PM vs Lansing)

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 l Game #128 (63)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (26-39, 62-69) at Dayton Dragons (30-32, 51-76)

LH Ryan Magdic (0-2, 4.12) vs. RH Jose Montero (6-5, 4.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the final game of the 2025 season for both the Dragons and Lugnuts.

Winning Streak: The Dragons won 15 straight games, breaking the all-time club record of 13 set in 2002, from August 17-September 3.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in the Midwest League since before MLB took over record-keeping in the Minor Leagues in 2005. Year-by-year winning streak information is not available prior to 2005. The longest winning streak in the Midwest League prior to the Dragons 15-gamer was 13 by Bowling Green in 2018. The all-time Midwest League record is 17, by Cedar Rapids in 1965.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025. No other team in the minor leagues has won 15 straight since 2023, when Modesto of the California League won 16 straight.

The Dragons also won eight consecutive home games from August 19-September 3 (the last home loss prior to Thursday night was August 10 vs. Lake County).

Dragons team stats during the winning streak (games of August 17-September 3) (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 81 (1st in MWL); Team Batting Average: .258 (3rd in MWL); Home Runs: 8 (5th in MWL); Stolen Bases: 24 (5th in MWL); Team ERA: 2.27 (2nd in MWL and 2nd in all MiLB); Runs Allowed: 40 (3rd in MWL and 3rd in all MiLB).

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 7, Lansing 1. Carlos Sanchez blasted a home run and triple while John Michael Faile had a double and three runs batted in to lead a 12-hit Dayton attack. Diego Omana had three hits for the Dragons while Dayton pitchers Luke Hayden, Jonah Hurney, and Jimmy Romano combined to allow just five hits and no earned runs. Carlos Jorge stole four bases, one short of the club record.

Current Series vs. Lansing: The Dragons are 4-1 in the series, outscoring Lansing 32-17 while batting .302 as a team (.373 with runners in scoring position). They have two home runs in the series (Stovall, Sanchez) and have a team ERA of 2.00.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak was phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.27, second best in all Minor League Baseball during the period. The Dragons allowed three runs or less in 12 of the 15 games and two runs or less in eight of the 15.

The Dragons swept their last two series (both 6-game sets) vs. Peoria and at Fort Wayne. These were their first two series wins of the year and their first sweeps of a 6-game series since they swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in his last 28 games is 30 for 98 (.306) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 7 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .248.

Carlos Jorge over his last eight games is 14 for 31 (.452) with 11 R, 3 2B, and 1 3B.

Peyton Stovall in his last 15 games is 19 for 59 (.322) with 3 HR, 16 RBI, 7 2B, and 7 SB.

Carlos Sanchez over his last 11 games is 14 for 42 (.333) with 1 HR, 5 2B, 1 3B, and 9 RBI.

Jack Moss has appeared in 30 games since joining the Dragons, batting .337 with a .421 on-base percentage.

Diego Omana in the current series with Lansing is 6 for 11 (.545) with 2 RBI.

Will Cannon in his last nine relief appearances has posted an ERA of 0.49 (18.1 IP, 13 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 21 SO).

Cody Adcock in his last 13 games: 1.25 ERA, 21.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 14 BB, 19 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

End of Season

