Day Air Ballpark to Host College Prep Night on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will hold College Prep Night, a FREE educational event for prospective college students, at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, September 24 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. High school students can talk to representatives from colleges and universities from all over the nation, those who RSVP before the event will be entered to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.

More than 1,000 students and their guests attend, and more than 100 colleges and universities participate in this free event. Among the colleges scheduled to appear are Miami University (OH), University of Dayton, Ohio University, Kettering College, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Wright State University, Ohio National Guard, Xavier University, Edison State University, and many more schools from around the country. Representatives will be on hand to answer whatever questions that students might have about college life at each particular school.

"Supporting the financial well-being of our members and the community has always been at the heart of Day Air's mission," said John Theobald, President of Day Air Credit Union. "We know that planning for higher education can feel overwhelming, and we're proud to host College Prep Night as a valuable resource to help families navigate these important decisions with confidence."

To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, please visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.







