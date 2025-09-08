Captains Fall to Loons 9-5 in 2025 Regular Season Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In their 2025 Midwest League regular season finale, the Lake County Captains (39-27, 74-58) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (38-27, 72-58) by a final score of 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Aided by a pair of three-run home runs, Great Lakes posted nine runs for the second consecutive game en route to securing a series split.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Loons broke through for three runs in the top of the third inning.

Great Lakes LF Samuel Munoz blasted a solo home run to begin the third frame, his first career home run as a Loon. 3B Jake Gelof eventually added a two-out RBI single, and a fielding error induced by DH Joe Vetrano in the following at-bat made it 3-0 Great Lakes.

The Loons then added another three runs in the top of the fourth inning, which were courtesy of a three-run home run by RF Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Dodgers and No. 12 MLB prospect.

But the Captains would find the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. An RBI single from 3B Juan Benjamin and an RBI double from C Johnny Tincher reduced Lake County's deficit to 6-2. Benjamin tried to score on Tincher's double, but he was thrown out at the plate on a relay from Munoz to Great Lakes SS Elijah Hainline to C Gio Cueto.

The Loons would then record another three-run frame in the top of the sixth, thanks to a three-run home run by 2B Logan Wagner that extended Great Lakes' lead to 9-2.

The Captains concluded the afternoon's scoring with three runs across the sixth and seventh innings. 1B Maick Collado recorded an RBI force out in the home half of the sixth, and LF Esteban González hit a two-run home run an inning later, his ninth homer of the season.

Loons RHP Reynaldo Yean (ND) eventually slammed the door for Great Lakes in the bottom of the ninth, permitting a walk and a hit-by-pitch in a scoreless inning of relief.

Loons RHP Logan Tabeling (W, 3-1) earned his third win of the season for the visitors, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, while throwing three strikeouts to four walks in 4.2 innings pitched.

Lake County LHP Jackson Humphries (L, 1-10), MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Guardians prospect, suffered his 10th loss of the season. The left-hander permitted three runs (two earned) on three hits, while throwing four strikeouts to two walks in 2.2 innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin the 2025 Midwest League East Division Championship Series against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, Sept. 9. First pitch for Game 1 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Esteban González went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run on Sunday afternoon. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native finished second in the Midwest League with 28 doubles this season, trailing only Captains INF Jose Devers, who hit a single-season franchise record 36 doubles this year.

- OF Nick Mitchell extended his on-base streak to 15 games with two walks and a hit-by-pitch on Sunday afternoon. The 22-year-old batted .309 with 17 hits, three doubles, three triples, one home run, six RBI, 12 walks, five stolen bases, a .423 on-base percentage, a .527 slugging percentage, and a .950 OPS during this span.

- RHP Conner Whittaker pitched 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings of relief on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 15th-round pick out of Florida State has pitched 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last four appearances.

- Lake County finished the 2025 regular season with a 74-58 (.561) overall record, which was tied with the Quad Cities River Bandits for the second-best overall record in the Midwest League this season. Only West Michigan (92-39, .702) had a better overall record than the Captains and River Bandits this year.







