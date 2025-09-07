Cedar Rapids Drops Regular Season Finale 4-3, Finishes 2025 72-60

Davenport, IA - Sam Kulasingam's two-run single in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon as the Kernels dropped a 4-3 decision to Quad Cities to finish the regular season 72-60.

After a loss on Saturday, Cedar Rapids began the final game of the regular season with a bang. Kyle DeBarge crushed the second pitch of the game over the left field wall to lift the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the second, Quad Cities responded. Derlin Figueroa walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and came home to score on a Canyon Brown double to tie the game at 1-1.

It continued to go back and forth in the third. Danny De Andrade roped the first pitch of the inning for a triple, then scored on a Poncho Ruiz RBI double to make it 2-1 Kernels.

In the bottom of the inning, an error followed by a bunt and a Sam Kulasingam RBI single re-tied the game for Quad Cities, this time 2-2.

The Kernels took their final lead of the afternoon in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Misael Ubina and Ruiz singled in front of Jaime Ferrer, who made it 3-2 Cedar Rapids with an RBI base hit.

In the bottom of the seventh, the River Bandits just didn't tie it; they took the lead. Back-to-back hits by Hunter Ensley and Nolan Sailors put two in scoring position for Kulasingam, who bounced a two-run single up the middle to give Quad Cities a 4-3 advantage it would not lose in the season-ending victory.

The loss ends the Cedar Rapids regular season with a 72-60 record as the Kernels finish the second half 32-34. Next up for Cedar Rapids is game one of the West Division Championship series, which comes Tuesday night in Beloit at 6:05. Both starting pitchers are TBD.







