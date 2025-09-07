Captains Allow Seven Unanswered Runs in Final Two Innings in 9-2 Loss to Loons

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (39-26, 74-57) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (37-27, 71-58) by a final score of 9-2 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the game tied at 2-2 through seven innings, the Loons scored the game's final seven runs, plating three runs in the top of the eighth inning and another four in the top of the ninth.

LHP Rafe Schlesinger (L, 1-2) began the eighth inning with a strikeout of Great Lakes DH Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline 's No. 1 Dodgers and No.12 MLB prospect, and a groundout from 3B Logan Wagner. However, 2B Jake Gelof hit a go-ahead solo home run to give the Loons a 3-2 advantage and put the visitors ahead for good.

Schlesinger then issued back-to-back walks to conclude his night. The southpaw suffered his second loss of the season, allowing three runs on two hits, while throwing six strikeouts to four walks in 4.1 innings of piggyback relief. RHP Tyler Naquin (ND) then entered the game for the Captains, surrendering three consecutive walks to begin his outing. The right-hander also permitted two inherited runners to score on wild pitches in the top of the eighth inning.

Naquin then issued another pair of walks to begin the ninth inning before an RBI double from Gelof put Great Lakes ahead 6-2. RHP Josh Harlow (ND) then entered the game for Lake County, allowing a pair of inherited runners to score on an RBI single from Loons 1B Joe Vetrano and a sacrifice fly from SS Elijah Hainline. The lone run charged to Harlow scored on an RBI groundout by LF Samuel Munoz, which drove in the final run of the game.

Lake County pitching ultimately surrendered 11 walks, eight of which were issued over the game's final two innings. RHP Jogly García (ND) did not record a decision in his first career High-A home start, allowing two runs on two hits, while throwing six strikeouts to just one walk in 3.1 innings of work.

Great Lakes RHP Joseilyn Gonzalez (W, 5-2) earned his fifth win of the season, pitching a scoreless seventh inning of relief for the visitors. RHP Brooks Auger (ND) did not record a decision for the Loons, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, while throwing eight strikeouts to four walks in 4.1 innings pitched.

Offensively, the Captains scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. After LF Esteban González began the half-frame with a single to center field, RF Ryan Cesarini then singled to right field. A fielding error by Great Lakes RF Cam Decker on Cesarini's single enabled both Lake County baserunners to score, which tied the game at 2-2.

The Captains' 2025 regular season finale versus the Loons is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. Lake County will also celebrate Cavs Day. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Esteban González reached base four times on Saturday night, going 1-for-2 with a single, three walks, and a stolen base. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native has logged a .522 on-base percentage in 23 plate appearances during this week's series.

- OF Nick Mitchell extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk and a single on Saturday night. The 22-year-old is batting .321 with 17 hits, three doubles, three triples, one home run, six RBI, 10 walks, five stolen bases, a .409 on-base percentage, a .547 slugging percentage, and a .956 OPS during this span.

- OF Ryan Cesarini went 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday night. The 2024 14 th -round pick out of Saint Joseph's is batting .297 with 27 hits in his first 24 High-A games.







