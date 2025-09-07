'Caps Finish Storybook Regular Season with 92nd Win, 5-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps tied the record for the winningest season in franchise history as they shut out the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-0 in front of 7,004 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps officially tie the best record in franchise history, finishing the season with a record of 92-39. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps finish the season with a winning percentage of .702 - the best winning percentage by a full-season affiliate in Minor League Baseball since the 1997 Whitecaps.

West Michigan starting pitcher Rayner Castillo had a strong outing, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while adding five strikeouts as the 'Caps grabbed the lead in the first on an RBI single from Andrew Jenkins, jumping in front 1-0. 'Caps catcher Archer Brookman followed with a ground-rule double to score Jackson Strong in the fifth inning, before Strong added a solo homer in the sixth, making it 3-0 in favor of West Michigan. The Whitecaps put the finishing touches on their 92nd win in the seventh with a pair of runs, featuring an RBI single from Jenkins, extending their advantage to 5-0. The Whitecaps made quick work of Fort Wayne in the final two frames, as relievers Carlos Lequerica and Dariel Fregio combined for two shutout innings before Lequerica capped it off with a strikeout, sending West Michigan to their 12th shutout of the season, 5-0.

The Whitecaps finish 48-18 in the second half, while the TinCaps finish 25-41 in the second half and 56-75 overall. Whitecaps reliever Joe Adametz (3-4) finishes the regular season with his third win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, while Fort Wayne starting pitcher Will Varmette (2-6) suffers his sixth loss, allowing a run through four innings of work. The Whitecaps finish the season leading the Midwest League in hitting, pitching, and fielding, while posting the best run differential of any team in pro baseball at +294 as they look for their first Midwest League Championship since the 2015 season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps first trip to the postseason since 2018 begins Tuesday night from Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio for Game 1 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship series against the Lake County Captains at 6:35pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game on Thursday, September 11 at 6:35 pm against the Lake County Captains in Game 2 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







