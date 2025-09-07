Starting Battery Leads Cubs to 5-1 Win in Season Finale

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (56-75) finished the 2025 season in the win column on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field, defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (56-74) by a 5-1 score. In the victory, catcher Logan Poteet pounded his first professional home run. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Kenten Egbert covered 8.2 innings, becoming the sixth pitcher in South Bend Cubs history to throw eight innings or more.

Poteet set the tone for the game in the bottom of the first inning, coming up as the clean-up man with two runners aboard. The Cubs' 17th-round pick from two months ago hunted the first pitch, launching it to left field for his first professional home run. The three-run shot gave South Bend all the offense it would need in the season finale.

The Cubs added on for good measure in the sixth, though, grabbing a pair of runs. Right fielder Edgar Alvarez got the ball rolling, working a seven-pitch walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Left fielder Kade Snell brought him home with a single to left, expanding South Bend's lead to 4-0. Snell then stole third and made his way home on a walk, taking the Cubs to the seventh inning up by five.

Whereas Wisconsin needed six pitchers to complete Sunday's game, the Cubs used only two. Returning to the Sunday starter role, where he spent the entire first half, right-hander Kenten Egbert mowed down the Timber Rattlers with 8.2 innings of one-run baseball. Egbert allowed seven hits while striking out four and walking none, becoming the first South Bend pitcher to complete 8.2 innings in the 2025 season. He finished with 99 pitches, using inning-ending double plays to accelerate his outing in the second and the third.

Right-hander Connor Spencer completed the season by recording the final out in the top of the ninth.

The Cubs will open the 2026 season at Four Winds Field, hosting the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday, April 3.







