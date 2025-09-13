Hamilton Activated from 7-Day IL, Hill Transferred to Development List

Published on September 13, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Xander Hamilton has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, LHP Dasan Hill has been placed on the development list. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 10 on the injured list and two on the development list.

The Kernels finished the 2025 regular season 72-60 and play game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series Sunday at West Michigan at 1:00. Cedar Rapids returns home for game two of the series on Tuesday, September 16 at 6:35 as well as game three on Wednesday at 6:35, if necessary.







Midwest League Stories from September 13, 2025

Hamilton Activated from 7-Day IL, Hill Transferred to Development List - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.