Beloit Scores Seven Two-Out Runs, Sky Carp Take Game One 7-1

Published on September 9, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - The Sky Carp scored seven runs, all with outs, Tuesday night, knocking off the Kernels in game one of the Midwest League West Division Championship series 7-1.

In the top of the first inning, Cedar Rapids had a chance to get going early. A Marek Houston single followed by walks to Kyle DeBarge and Eduardo Tait loaded the bases with one out. But Aiden May got a double play to get out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth. After two strikeouts to begin the inning, Wildredo Lara blasted a solo home run to right to open the scoring and lift Beloit on top 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, Cedar Rapids responded. DeBarge singled to open the inning, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. With two down, Danny De Andrade collected the lone Kernels hit with runners in scoring position on the night, an RBI single into left to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Beloit had the answer, and this time didn't look back. Three walks loaded the bases with two outs, and an error plated the go-ahead run to make it 2-1.

The Sky Carp blew it open in the sixth inning. After two quick outs to begin the frame, the next six Beloit batters reached base on three singles and three walks, scoring four runs to make it 6-1.

In the seventh, two more walks and a base hit loaded the bases for Cam Cannerella, who reached base for his fifth time on the night with a bases-loaded walk to increase the Beloit lead to 7-1, the score that would be the game one final.

The series shifts back to Cedar Rapids for game two Thursday night at 6:35 in an elimination game for the Kernels. Dasan Hill gets the start, trying to push the series to three games, opposite Noble Meyer.







Midwest League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.