Kendle Activated from 7-Day IL, Bonilla Transferred to Development List
Published on September 8, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Caden Kendle has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, RHP Julio Bonilla has been placed on the development list. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 11 on the injured list and one on the development list.
The Kernels finished the 2025 regular season 72-60 and begin the postseason with game 1 of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series Tuesday at Beloit at 6:05. Cedar Rapids returns home for game two of the series on Thursday, September 11, at 6:35 as well as game three on Friday at 6:35, if necessary.
Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2025
- Olivares Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kendle Activated from 7-Day IL, Bonilla Transferred to Development List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Olivares Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week
- Kendle Activated from 7-Day IL, Bonilla Transferred to Development List
- Cedar Rapids Drops Regular Season Finale 4-3, Finishes 2025 72-60
- River Bandits Erupt for 10 Runs, Top Kernels 10-2
- Tait's Two-Run Double Lifts Kernels Past River Bandits, 7-5