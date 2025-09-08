Olivares Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 8, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Jose Olivares struck out a career-high 10 across six innings of work, only allowing one unearned run on one hit in a win over Quad Cities Tuesday night, earning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the season.

Olivares, 22, was signed by the Twins in January of 2021 out of Altagracia de Orituco, Venezuela. He finished the 2025 regular season with a 6-6 record and a 4.38 ERA across 22 outings and 21 starts. The right-hander struck out a team-high 107 batters on the year, matching Cade Povich's mark for the most in a single season since 2022.

The honor marks the fourth time this season a Cedar Rapids pitcher has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, and the first time it's been awarded to Olivares. Spencer Bengard won the award for the week of March 31-April 6, Charlee Soto April 7-13 and Ty Langenberg August 11-17.

The Kernels finished the 2025 regular season 72-60 and begin the postseason with game 1 of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series Tuesday at Beloit at 6:05. Cedar Rapids returns home for game two of the series on Thursday, September 11 at 6:35 as well as game three on Friday at 6:35, if necessary.







Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.