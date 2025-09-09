Parkview Field Ranked No. 1 Minor League Ballpark in High-A

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Tuesday, Stadium Journey ranked Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, as the No. 1 Minor League ballpark among 30 High-A teams.

In an article, Parkview Field received a 4.71 ballpark "Fanfare" rating, the highest of any High-A team.

The "Fanfare" ranking score is based on seven different categories: Food & Beverage, Atmosphere, Neighborhood, Fans, Access, Return on Investment, and Extras. For Parkview Field, five of the seven categories received a five-out-of-five, the highest score possible.

At the conclusion of the 2025 Midwest League season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps ranked 3rd in attendance out of 60 Minor League teams at the High-A/Single-A levels. The 327,542 total also ranked 29th out of 120 Minor League teams in attendance, with the TinCaps beating out 11 Triple-A teams and 24 Double-A teams. The fan support carried weight in Marc Vizquez's article.

"The fans responded with a resounding impact when the TinCaps took the field in 2009," Vizquez said. "The ball club has averaged well over 4,000 fans a game since, and the many group areas are packed for the majority of the year. The ballpark has become the focal point of downtown, and you will always find a great gathering of people at Parkview Field."

In the top score for Parkview Field's atmosphere, Viquez noted that the ballpark's appeal to everyone is a major focal point.

"TinCap games are a highly attended event, and one can expect to find a festive atmosphere throughout the ballpark," Viquez wrote. "The spacious wraparound concourse takes visitors on a journey through various points of the ballpark that should appeal to the single visitor, families, and large groups of co-workers."

Vizquez included the ticket and concessions affordability, the wide array of suite options for a fair price, and close access parking as other reasons why there is no reason not to check out Parkview Field.

"Parkview Field is one of my favorite places in the minor leagues, and before its construction, I never looked forward to a visit to Fort Wayne. It has opened my eyes, and many others, to the downtown area that has changed dramatically since the ballpark's opening. Redevelopment is still taking place around the stadium, and it has also attracted a few other sports teams to town."







