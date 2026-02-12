South Bend Cubs Announce 50-Degree Guarantee for Opening Night on April 3

SOUTH BEND, IN - Opening Night at Four Winds Field is just 50 days away, and despite a cold and snowy Michiana winter, the South Bend Cubs are making a bold promise: it will be 50 degrees on April 3, 2026.

If the official temperature at first pitch is below 50 degrees, every fan in attendance will receive a complimentary ticket to a future South Bend Cubs home game in April.

How the 50-Degree Guarantee Works

Fans must purchase their Opening Night ticket between February 25 and April 1 to qualify. If the temperature is below 50 degrees immediately prior to first pitch, all eligible fans in attendance can use their April 3 game ticket to exchange for another game. Just visit the Box Office to make the exchange. Tickets may be redeemed for any South Bend Cubs home game during the month of April.

"Opening Day is always a special occasion, and this year is especially meaningful as we complete the $48 million renovation of Four Winds Field," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We've experienced warm home openers in the past, including our first game as a Chicago Cubs affiliate in 2015 when temperatures reached 70 degrees. However, as everyone in Michiana knows, spring weather can be unpredictable."

Opening Night will mark the public's first opportunity to experience the newly renovated stadium, including entry through the new left field main gate. Fans can also enjoy new concession offerings and portable carts debuting on the concourse. Chicago Cubs National Anthem singer John Vincent will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to first pitch, and the evening will conclude with the first postgame fireworks show of the season. Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks, with several surprises planned for fans in attendance.







