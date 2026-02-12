Loons Looking to Fill Seasonal Jobs for 2026 Season

Published on February 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons will hold open interviews at Dow Diamond in February and March in the Tri-Star Club suite level lobby. The Loons are looking to fill as many as 200 positions as front office staff will be present to meet and talk with interested candidates seeking seasonal work during the 2026 season.

Tuesday, February 24 - 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 - 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 - 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Seasonal opportunities include Culinary Team, Dishwasher, Facility Operations, Food & Beverage Service, Grounds Crew, Maintenance & Janitorial, Parking Attendant, Playground Attendant, Section Leader, Suite Server and Warehouse.

Interested candidates who plan to attend an open interview session should park in the lot at the corner of State Street and Buttles Street. To enter Dow Diamond, candidates will head to the Home Plate Gate on the northwest side of the stadium and follow the directions displayed.

Applicants can also apply online at Loons.com under the "Club Info" tab by clicking "Employment Opportunities." Experience is preferred but not required. In-person attendance at an open interview session is not required to gain employment.

The Loons begin their 19th season on Friday, April 3, at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.